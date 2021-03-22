You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
OnePlus 9R 5G will feature a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
OnePlus 9R 5G is said to feature a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor with f/1.7 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera as well. On the battery front, the phone is said to pack a 5,000mAh.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+, AMOLED ( with 90Hz Refresh Rate)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP
|Front Camera
|
Yes
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 65W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core (Snapdragon 690)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (based on OxygenOS 11)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
WiFi 6
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (No official IP rating)
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
OnePlus News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement