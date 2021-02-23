9e
Rumoured Specs

OnePlus 9e

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP
  • Expandable :

Description

OnePlus 9e or OnePlus 9 Lite will feature a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

OnePlus 9e or OnePlus 9 Lite is said to feature a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor with f/1.7 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera as well. On the battery front, the phone is said to pack a 5,000mAh.
 

Display

Type

AMOLED, Full HD+ (with 90Hz Refresh Rate )
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP

Front Camera

Yes

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 65W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core (Snapdragon 690)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on OxygenOS 11)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

WiFi 6

Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (No official IP rating)
Sensors

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9e specifications leaked online

OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9e specifications leaked online

OnePlus 9 Pro is said to sport an AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate.

