Product Features :

  • Launch : 23 March, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.7 inches
  • Resolution : 3216 x 1440 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Variants:

Description

The OnePlus 9 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor and sports a 6.7-inch curved QHD+ (3216 × 1440 pixels) LTPO OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz, touch response rate of 360Hz, HDR10+ certification, MEMC support, 10-bit colour depth along with 1300 nits of peak brightness. You also get an in-display fingerprint scanner on the front. The SoC is paired with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. 

 

The smartphone runs on OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box. For the optics, there is a Hasselblad-tuned quad-camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 f/1.8 main camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel f/2.2 IMX766 ultra-wide angle camera, an 8-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto camera, and another 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The selfies are handled by a 16MP shooter. 

 

The smartphone is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 65W Warp charging support that will charge the battery from empty to full in 29 minutes. There's also support for 50W fast wireless charging that can charge the phone from 0% to 100% in under 45 minutes. 

 

The OnePlus 9 Pro also gets an IP68 rating making it water and dust resistant. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GPS. There is a front facing stereo-speaker setup powered by Dolby Audio.

Display

Type

Quad HD, LTPO ( with Adaptive 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDR10+, MEMC, 1300 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colour support)
Resolution

3216 x 1440 pixels

Pixel Density

525 ppi

Screen Size

6.7 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB (LPDDR5)
Internal Memory

128 GB (UFS 3.1 Storage)
Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 48MP Sony IMX789 f/1.8 Primary wide-angle Sensor, 50MP Sony IMX766 f/2.2 Ultra wide-angle sensor, 8MP f/2.4 Telephoto Camera, 2MP Monochrome camera)
Front Camera

16 MP (IMX471, f/2.4 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes (EIS, OIS, All Pixel Omni-directional PDAF)
Flash

Yes (Dual-LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p @ 60/30 fps, 4K @ 30/60/120fps, 720p @ 60fps)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 65W fast charging, 50W fast wireless charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

197 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888, Adreno 660 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on OxygenOS 11)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.2

WiFi

WiFi 6

Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C (USB 3.1 GEN1)
Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

OnePlus 9 series launched along with OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch

OnePlus 9 series launched along with OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch

OnePlus has finally launched the OnePlus 9 series in India along with region-exclusive OnePlus 9R. OnePlus also revealed the OnePlus Watch as well

OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus Watch Launching Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications

OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus Watch Launching Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications

Here are all the details about the live stream, features, specs, expected pricing of the highly awaited OnePlus 9 series and OnePlus Watch.

OnePlus 9 series specifications leaked once again

OnePlus 9 series specifications leaked once again

The OnePlus 9 series smartphones are set to launch tomorrow and the specifications of the smartphone have been leaked once again

OnePlus 9 Pro will support 50W wireless charging while the OnePlus 9 will support 15W

OnePlus 9 Pro will support 50W wireless charging while the OnePlus 9 will support 15W

The upcoming OnePlus 9 Pro will support blazing fast 50W of wireless charging while the vanilla OnePlus 9 will support just 15W of wireless charging

OnePlus 9 Pro design revealed officially in 'Morning Mist' colour, to launch with 2 years of warranty

OnePlus 9 Pro design revealed officially in 'Morning Mist' colour, to launch with 2 years of warranty

The OnePlus 9 series will be coming with 2 years of warranty as per the CEO. The Morning Mist colour of the OnePlus 9 Pro has been officially revealed as well.

OnePlus 9 series key specifications tipped ahead of launch

OnePlus 9 series key specifications tipped ahead of launch

OnePlus's upcoming 9 series phones has been leaked through the 'About Page' of the phone which shows off the key specifications of the device.

OnePlus teases an announcement for March 8, OnePlus 9 Pro key specs and camera UI revealed via leaked screenshots

OnePlus teases an announcement for March 8, OnePlus 9 Pro key specs and camera UI revealed via leaked screenshots

OnePlus 9 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9e specifications leaked online

OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9e specifications leaked online

OnePlus 9 Pro is said to sport an AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 9 Pro leaked live images reveal Hasselblad quad rear cameras, 120Hz curved display

OnePlus 9 Pro leaked live images reveal Hasselblad quad rear cameras, 120Hz curved display

OnePlus 9 Pro will feature QHD+ display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Oneplus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro key specs leaked, tipped to come with 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500mAh battery

Oneplus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro key specs leaked, tipped to come with 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500mAh battery

OnePlus 9 will sport a 6.55-inch full-HD+ flat display with 120Hz refresh rate while the OnePlus 9 Pro will come with a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate as well.

OnePlus 9 Lite tipped to launch in India featuring Snapdragon 865

OnePlus 9 Lite tipped to launch in India featuring Snapdragon 865

OnePlus is supposedly working on the OnePlus 9 Lite that will launch alongside the OnePlus 9 series in India and China.

OnePlus 9 Pro will reportedly feature 45W fast wireless charging

OnePlus 9 Pro will reportedly feature 45W fast wireless charging

OnePlus 9 Pro is said to support 45W fast wireless charging and should also support reverse wireless charging.

OnePlus 9 will support wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, suggests leak

OnePlus 9 will support wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, suggests leak

The upcoming OnePlus 9 series is being getting leaked already even though the device is slated for launch in mid-march.

OnePlus 9 Lite to be the third phone in OnePlus 9 series: Report

OnePlus 9 Lite to be the third phone in OnePlus 9 series: Report

As per new report, the third device in the OnePlus 9 series will be the OnePlus 9 Lite that will borrow a lot from the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus 9 will feature cameras by Leica, leak suggests

OnePlus 9 will feature cameras by Leica, leak suggests

OnePlus is reportedly partnering with Leica for its upcoming OnePlus 9 series.

