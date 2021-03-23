You might like this
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G 12GB + 256GB
Price :
Rs. 69999
Product Features :
- Launch : 23 March, 2021
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.7 inches
- Resolution : 3216 x 1440 pixels
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
The OnePlus 9 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor and sports a 6.7-inch curved QHD+ (3216 × 1440 pixels) LTPO OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz, touch response rate of 360Hz, HDR10+ certification, MEMC support, 10-bit colour depth along with 1300 nits of peak brightness. You also get an in-display fingerprint scanner on the front. The SoC is paired with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
The smartphone runs on OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box. For the optics, there is a Hasselblad-tuned quad-camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 f/1.8 main camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel f/2.2 IMX766 ultra-wide angle camera, an 8-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto camera, and another 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The selfies are handled by a 16MP shooter.
The smartphone is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 65W Warp charging support that will charge the battery from empty to full in 29 minutes. There's also support for 50W fast wireless charging that can charge the phone from 0% to 100% in under 45 minutes.
The OnePlus 9 Pro also gets an IP68 rating making it water and dust resistant. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GPS. There is a front facing stereo-speaker setup powered by Dolby Audio.
Display
|Type
|
Quad HD, LTPO ( with Adaptive 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDR10+, MEMC, 1300 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colour support)
|Resolution
|
3216 x 1440 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
525 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB (LPDDR5)
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB (UFS 3.1 Storage)
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 48MP Sony IMX789 f/1.8 Primary wide-angle Sensor, 50MP Sony IMX766 f/2.2 Ultra wide-angle sensor, 8MP f/2.4 Telephoto Camera, 2MP Monochrome camera)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (IMX471, f/2.4 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes (EIS, OIS, All Pixel Omni-directional PDAF)
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual-LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p @ 60/30 fps, 4K @ 30/60/120fps, 720p @ 60fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with 65W fast charging, 50W fast wireless charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
197 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888, Adreno 660 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (based on OxygenOS 11)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.2
|WiFi
|
WiFi 6
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Type-C (USB 3.1 GEN1)
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
OnePlus News
Competitors
