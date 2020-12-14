You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core
- Battery : 4510 mAh
- Display : 6.7 inches
- Resolution : 1440 x 3100 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
The OnePlus 9 Pro renders suggests that the phone may get a quad-camera setup and a 6.7-inch display. The phone has a hole-punch display with the selfie camera cut out placed on the top left.
The rest of the button placement remains usual with the Alert Slider and Power button to the right, volume rocker on the left, and a speaker grill at the bottom.
OnePlus 9 Pro is said to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC paired with at least 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.
Display
|Type
|
AMOLED, Quad HD (with 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDR Support )
|Resolution
|
1440 x 3100 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB, 8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB, 256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 16MP + 12MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 64MP Primary wide-angle Sensor, 16MP Ultra wide-angle sensor, 12MP Telephoto Camera, 2MP Macro camera)
|Front Camera
|
Yes
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4510 mAh (with 65W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core (Snapdragon 888)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (based on OxygenOS 11)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
WiFi 6
|Internet
|
GPRS, LTE, EDGE
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (IP68 certified)
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
Competitors
