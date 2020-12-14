9 Pro
Rumoured Specs

OnePlus 9 Pro

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core
  • Battery : 4510 mAh
  • Display : 6.7 inches
  • Resolution : 1440 x 3100 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 16MP + 12MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Description

The OnePlus 9 Pro renders suggests that the phone may get a quad-camera setup and a 6.7-inch display. The phone has a hole-punch display with the selfie camera cut out placed on the top left.

 

The rest of the button placement remains usual with the Alert Slider and Power button to the right, volume rocker on the left, and a speaker grill at the bottom.

 

OnePlus 9 Pro is said to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC paired with at least 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Display

Type

AMOLED, Quad HD (with 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDR Support )
Resolution

1440 x 3100 pixels

Screen Size

6.7 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB, 8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB, 256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 16MP + 12MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 64MP Primary wide-angle Sensor, 16MP Ultra wide-angle sensor, 12MP Telephoto Camera, 2MP Macro camera)
Front Camera

Yes

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4510 mAh (with 65W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core (Snapdragon 888)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on OxygenOS 11)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

WiFi 6

Internet

GPRS, LTE, EDGE

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (IP68 certified)
Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

