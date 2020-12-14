Description

The OnePlus 9 Pro renders suggests that the phone may get a quad-camera setup and a 6.7-inch display. The phone has a hole-punch display with the selfie camera cut out placed on the top left.

The rest of the button placement remains usual with the Alert Slider and Power button to the right, volume rocker on the left, and a speaker grill at the bottom.

OnePlus 9 Pro is said to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC paired with at least 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.