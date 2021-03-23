You might like this
OnePlus 9 5G 8GB + 128GB
Price :
Rs. 49999
Product Features :
- Launch : 23 March, 2021
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.55 Inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
The OnePlus 9 features a 6.55-inch Fluid OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ certification, 1100 nits of peak brightness and is powered by the same Snapdragon 888 SoC as the Pro variant. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor on the front as well.
It is equipped with the same 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It sports a triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel f/1.8 IMX689 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel f/2.2 IMX766 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel mono sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP shooter. The cameras on the back are tuned by Hasselblad.
It is backed by a similar 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support and 15W fast wireless charging support. The smartphone runs on OxygenOS 11, same as the 9 Pro. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GPS. There is a front facing stereo-speaker setup powered by Dolby Audio.
Display
|Type
|
OLED, Full HD+ ( with 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDR 10+ Support, 1100-nits peak brightness)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
402 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.55 Inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB (LPDDR5)
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB (UFS 3.1 Storage)
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 50MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48-megapixel f/1.8 IMX689 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel f/2.2 IMX766 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (IMX471, f/2.4 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes (EIS, OIS, All Pixel Omni-directional PDAF)
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual-LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (8K @ 30 fps, 4K @ 30/60 fps, 1080p @ 30/60 fps, 720p @ 60 fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with 65W fast charging, 15W fast wireless charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
183 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888, Adreno 660 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (based on OxygenOS 11)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.2
|WiFi
|
WiFi 6 (2×2 MIMO, Support 2.4G/5G, Support WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (USB 3.1 GEN1)
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (No official IP rating)
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
OnePlus News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement