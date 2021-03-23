9 5G 8GB + 128GB

OnePlus 9 5G 8GB + 128GB

Price :

Rs. 49999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 23 March, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.55 Inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 50MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Variants:

Product Features :

  • Launch : 23 March, 2021
  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.55 Inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : No

Variants:

Description

The OnePlus 9 features a 6.55-inch Fluid OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ certification, 1100 nits of peak brightness and is powered by the same Snapdragon 888 SoC as the Pro variant. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor on the front as well.

 

It is equipped with the same 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It sports a triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel f/1.8 IMX689 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel f/2.2  IMX766 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel mono sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP shooter. The cameras on the back are tuned by Hasselblad. 

 

It is backed by a similar 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support and 15W fast wireless charging support. The smartphone runs on OxygenOS 11, same as the 9 Pro. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GPS. There is a front facing stereo-speaker setup powered by Dolby Audio.

Display

Type

OLED, Full HD+ ( with 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDR 10+ Support, 1100-nits peak brightness)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

402 ppi

Screen Size

6.55 Inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB (LPDDR5)
Internal Memory

128 GB (UFS 3.1 Storage)
Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 50MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48-megapixel f/1.8 IMX689 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel f/2.2 IMX766 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor)
Front Camera

16 MP (IMX471, f/2.4 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes (EIS, OIS, All Pixel Omni-directional PDAF)
Flash

Yes (Dual-LED)
Video Recording

Yes (8K @ 30 fps, 4K @ 30/60 fps, 1080p @ 30/60 fps, 720p @ 60 fps)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 65W fast charging, 15W fast wireless charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

183 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888, Adreno 660 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on OxygenOS 11)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.2

WiFi

WiFi 6 (2×2 MIMO, Support 2.4G/5G, Support WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (USB 3.1 GEN1)
Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (No official IP rating)
Sensors

Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

OnePlus 9 series launched along with OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch

OnePlus 9 series launched along with OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch

OnePlus has finally launched the OnePlus 9 series in India along with region-exclusive OnePlus 9R. OnePlus also revealed the OnePlus Watch as well

OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus Watch Launching Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications

OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus Watch Launching Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications

Here are all the details about the live stream, features, specs, expected pricing of the highly awaited OnePlus 9 series and OnePlus Watch.

OnePlus 9 series specifications leaked once again

OnePlus 9 series specifications leaked once again

The OnePlus 9 series smartphones are set to launch tomorrow and the specifications of the smartphone have been leaked once again

OnePlus 9 Pro will support 50W wireless charging while the OnePlus 9 will support 15W

OnePlus 9 Pro will support 50W wireless charging while the OnePlus 9 will support 15W

The upcoming OnePlus 9 Pro will support blazing fast 50W of wireless charging while the vanilla OnePlus 9 will support just 15W of wireless charging

OnePlus 9 Pro design revealed officially in 'Morning Mist' colour, to launch with 2 years of warranty

OnePlus 9 Pro design revealed officially in 'Morning Mist' colour, to launch with 2 years of warranty

The OnePlus 9 series will be coming with 2 years of warranty as per the CEO. The Morning Mist colour of the OnePlus 9 Pro has been officially revealed as well.

OnePlus 9 series key specifications tipped ahead of launch

OnePlus 9 series key specifications tipped ahead of launch

OnePlus's upcoming 9 series phones has been leaked through the 'About Page' of the phone which shows off the key specifications of the device.

OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9e specifications leaked online

OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9e specifications leaked online

OnePlus 9 Pro is said to sport an AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 9 leaked specs show Snapdragon 888, 120Hz display, 65W fast charging and more

OnePlus 9 leaked specs show Snapdragon 888, 120Hz display, 65W fast charging and more

Oneplus 9 will be powered by Snapdragon 888 mobile platform which is paired with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Oneplus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro key specs leaked, tipped to come with 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500mAh battery

Oneplus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro key specs leaked, tipped to come with 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500mAh battery

OnePlus 9 will sport a 6.55-inch full-HD+ flat display with 120Hz refresh rate while the OnePlus 9 Pro will come with a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate as well.

OnePlus 9 Lite tipped to launch in India featuring Snapdragon 865

OnePlus 9 Lite tipped to launch in India featuring Snapdragon 865

OnePlus is supposedly working on the OnePlus 9 Lite that will launch alongside the OnePlus 9 series in India and China.

OnePlus 9 Pro will reportedly feature 45W fast wireless charging

OnePlus 9 Pro will reportedly feature 45W fast wireless charging

OnePlus 9 Pro is said to support 45W fast wireless charging and should also support reverse wireless charging.

OnePlus 9 will support wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, suggests leak

OnePlus 9 will support wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, suggests leak

The upcoming OnePlus 9 series is being getting leaked already even though the device is slated for launch in mid-march.

OnePlus 9 Lite to be the third phone in OnePlus 9 series: Report

OnePlus 9 Lite to be the third phone in OnePlus 9 series: Report

As per new report, the third device in the OnePlus 9 series will be the OnePlus 9 Lite that will borrow a lot from the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus 9 will feature cameras by Leica, leak suggests

OnePlus 9 will feature cameras by Leica, leak suggests

OnePlus is reportedly partnering with Leica for its upcoming OnePlus 9 series.

OnePlus 9 leaked in live images, confirmed to have Snapdragon 888, 120Hz display

OnePlus 9 leaked in live images, confirmed to have Snapdragon 888, 120Hz display

OnePlus 9 has been leaked in live images, confirming a number of key specifications

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

OnePlus Image gallery

Latest OnePlus Mobiles

OnePlus Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies