9 5G 12GB + 256GB

OnePlus 9 5G 12GB + 256GB

Price :

Rs. 54999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 23 March, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.55 Inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 50MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Variants:

Product Features :

Variants:

Description

The OnePlus 9 features a 6.55-inch Fluid OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ certification, 1100 nits of peak brightness and is powered by the same Snapdragon 888 SoC as the Pro variant. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor on the front as well.

 

It is equipped with the same 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It sports a triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel f/1.8 IMX689 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel f/2.2  IMX766 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel mono sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP shooter. The cameras on the back are tuned by Hasselblad. 

 

It is backed by a similar 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support and 15W fast wireless charging support. The smartphone runs on OxygenOS 11, same as the 9 Pro. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GPS. There is a front facing stereo-speaker setup powered by Dolby Audio.

Display

Type

OLED, Full HD+ ( with 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDR 10+ Support, 1100-nits peak brightness)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

402 ppi

Screen Size

6.55 Inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB (LPDDR5)
Internal Memory

256 GB (UFS 3.1 Storage)
Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 50MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48-megapixel f/1.8 IMX689 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel f/2.2 IMX766 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor)
Front Camera

16 MP (IMX471, f/2.4 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes (EIS, OIS, All Pixel Omni-directional PDAF)
Flash

Yes (Dual-LED)
Video Recording

Yes (8K @ 30 fps, 4K @ 30/60 fps, 1080p @ 30/60 fps, 720p @ 60 fps)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 65W fast charging, 15W fast wireless charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

183 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888, Adreno 660 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on OxygenOS 11)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.2

WiFi

WiFi 6 (2×2 MIMO, Support 2.4G/5G, Support WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (USB 3.1 GEN1)
Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (No official IP rating)
Sensors

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

OnePlus 9 series launched along with OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch

OnePlus 9 series launched along with OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch

OnePlus has finally launched the OnePlus 9 series in India along with region-exclusive OnePlus 9R. OnePlus also revealed the OnePlus Watch as well

0 Comments

