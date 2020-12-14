9
Rumoured Specs

OnePlus 9

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.55 Inches
  • Resolution : 1080 x 2040 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera :
  • Expandable :

Description

The OnePlus 9 should have a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2040, 401ppi along with 120HZ refresh rate. The display will also support HDR and an In-display fingerprint sensor. 

 

The device should have 8GB or 12GB of RAM along with 128GB or 256GB of storage. It is to be powered by the latest flagship chipset by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 888.

 

The device is expected to have a triple camera setup, the specifications for which are still yet unkown. 

Display

Type

AMOLED, Full HD+ (with 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDR Support )
Resolution

1080 x 2040 pixels

Pixel Density

401 ppi

Screen Size

6.55 Inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB, 12 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB, 256 GB

Camera

Front Camera

Yes

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 65W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core (Snapdragon 888)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on OxygenOS 11)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

WiFi 6

Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (No official IP rating)
Sensors

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

OnePlus 9 has been leaked in live images, confirming a number of key specifications

