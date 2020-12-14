You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.55 Inches
- Resolution : 1080 x 2040 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
The OnePlus 9 should have a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2040, 401ppi along with 120HZ refresh rate. The display will also support HDR and an In-display fingerprint sensor.
The device should have 8GB or 12GB of RAM along with 128GB or 256GB of storage. It is to be powered by the latest flagship chipset by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 888.
The device is expected to have a triple camera setup, the specifications for which are still yet unkown.
Display
|Type
|
AMOLED, Full HD+ (with 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDR Support )
|Resolution
|
1080 x 2040 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
401 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.55 Inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB, 12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB, 256 GB
Camera
|Front Camera
|
Yes
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with 65W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core (Snapdragon 888)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (based on OxygenOS 11)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
WiFi 6
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (No official IP rating)
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
OnePlus News
