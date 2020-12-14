Description

The OnePlus 9 should have a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2040, 401ppi along with 120HZ refresh rate. The display will also support HDR and an In-display fingerprint sensor.

The device should have 8GB or 12GB of RAM along with 128GB or 256GB of storage. It is to be powered by the latest flagship chipset by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 888.

The device is expected to have a triple camera setup, the specifications for which are still yet unkown.