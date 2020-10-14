8T 8GB

OnePlus 8T 8GB

Product Features :

  • Launch : 14 October, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.55 Inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Variants:

Description

The OnePlus 8T will come with 5G support and it features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 2400 X 1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will have 402 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU, paired up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

 

For the camera department, OnePlus 8T sports a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 16MP 123° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP micro-camera and 2MP monochrome lens. For the front, there will be a 16MP Sony IMX471 primary sensor with f/2.4 aperture.



On the battery front, OnePlus 8T packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Warp Charging that is capable of charging the battery from 0 to 100% in 39 minutes, and almost 58% in just 15 minutes. The charger also supports up to 45W PD charging so that it supports devices such as laptops or tablets. It comes with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, 1100 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

402 ppi

Screen Size

6.55 Inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB (LPDDR4x RAM)
Internal Memory

128 GB (UFS 3.0)
Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48MP rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.7 aperture, OIS + EIS Hybrid stabilization, 16MP 116° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, Sony IMX481 sensor, 5MP 3cm macro camera, 2MP depth sensor, 4K video at 60fps, 720p slow motion at 480fps, 1080p slow motion at 240fps)
Front Camera

16 MP (Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (65W Warp Charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

160.7 x 74.1 x 8.4mm

Weight

188 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.96 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, Adreno 650 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (OxygenOS)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 2G, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (supports aptX & aptX HD & LDAC & AAC)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 2.4G/5G, Wi-Fi 6)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

Gyroscope, Proximity, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

