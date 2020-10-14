You might like this
OnePlus 8T 8GB
Price :
Rs. 42999
Product Features :
- Launch : 14 October, 2020
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.55 Inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
The OnePlus 8T will come with 5G support and it features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 2400 X 1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will have 402 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU, paired up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
For the camera department, OnePlus 8T sports a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 16MP 123° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP micro-camera and 2MP monochrome lens. For the front, there will be a 16MP Sony IMX471 primary sensor with f/2.4 aperture.
On the battery front, OnePlus 8T packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Warp Charging that is capable of charging the battery from 0 to 100% in 39 minutes, and almost 58% in just 15 minutes. The charger also supports up to 45W PD charging so that it supports devices such as laptops or tablets. It comes with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, 1100 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
402 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.55 Inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB (LPDDR4x RAM)
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB (UFS 3.0)
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48MP rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.7 aperture, OIS + EIS Hybrid stabilization, 16MP 116° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, Sony IMX481 sensor, 5MP 3cm macro camera, 2MP depth sensor, 4K video at 60fps, 720p slow motion at 480fps, 1080p slow motion at 240fps)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (65W Warp Charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
160.7 x 74.1 x 8.4mm
|Weight
|
188 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.96 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, Adreno 650 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (OxygenOS)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 2G, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (supports aptX & aptX HD & LDAC & AAC)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 2.4G/5G, Wi-Fi 6)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Proximity, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
