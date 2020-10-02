Description

OnePlus 8T will have a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 2400 X 1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will have 402 ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU, paired up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.







As for the optics, OnePlus 8T will sport a quad camera setup with a combination of 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 16MP 123° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP macro-camera and 2MP monochrome lens. For the front, there will be a 16MP Sony IMX471 primary sensor with f/2.4 aperture.



On the battery front, OnePlus 8T will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Warp Charging that is capable of charging the battery from 0 to 100% in 39 minutes, and almost 58% in just 15 minutes. The device will also come with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.



Fo security, the phone will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock tecehnology as well.