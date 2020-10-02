You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.55 Inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
OnePlus 8T will have a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 2400 X 1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will have 402 ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU, paired up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
As for the optics, OnePlus 8T will sport a quad camera setup with a combination of 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 16MP 123° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP macro-camera and 2MP monochrome lens. For the front, there will be a 16MP Sony IMX471 primary sensor with f/2.4 aperture.
On the battery front, OnePlus 8T will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Warp Charging that is capable of charging the battery from 0 to 100% in 39 minutes, and almost 58% in just 15 minutes. The device will also come with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.
Fo security, the phone will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock tecehnology as well.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Super AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.55 Inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB (LPDDR4x RAM)
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB (UFS 3.0)
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 16MP 123° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP macro-camera and 2MP monochrome lens)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (65W Warp Charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
160.7 x 74.1 x 8.4mm
|Weight
|
188 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.96 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, Adreno 650 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (OxygenOS)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 2G, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (supports aptX & aptX HD & LDAC & AAC)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 2.4G/5G, Wi-Fi 6)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes
|Sensors
|
Ambient Light, E-Compass, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
