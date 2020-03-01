8 Pro 8GB
OnePlus 8 Pro 8GB

Rs. 54999

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
  • Battery : 4510 mAh
  • Display : 6.78 inches
  • Resolution : 3168 x 1440 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

OnePlus 8 Pro is loaded with a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 120Hz refresh rate along with 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1200nits brightness, HDR10+ support, JNCD=0.4, 10-bit colours, MEMC and it comes with 40 per cent less Blue Light.

 

The OnePlus 8 Pro is the company's first smartphone that it is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, a 3x telephoto lens with f/2.2 aperture with 30x digital zoom, OIS and a Color Filter Camera. It comes with dynamic video with 3-HDR technology, hybrid image stabilization and three microphones with Audio Zoom. 

 

It runs on OxygenOS with smoother animation and improved Dark Theme and Dynamic Wallpaper. It also comes with Live Caption. Furthermore, users will 100GB of Google One cloud storage free for three months.

 

It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to UFS 3.0 with turbo write and HPB. The smartphone is loaded with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos along with new Haptic Vibration 2.0. On the battery front, it is loaded with a 4510mAh battery with Wrap Charge 30T and it is the first smartphone from the brand that comes with wireless charging support. The OnePlus 8 Pro is loaded with Wrap Charge 30 Wireless charging support.

Display

Type

Quad HD+ (AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate along with 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1200nits brightness, HDR10+ support, JNCD=0.4, 10-bit colours, MEMC)
Resolution

3168 x 1440 pixels

Pixel Density

513 ppi

Screen Size

6.78 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB (LPDDR5 RAM)
Internal Memory

128 GB (UFS 3.0)
Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP (Quad AI Camera: 48MP Sony IMX689 sensor, f/1.7, OIS, 48-megapixel ultra wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 5-megapixel Color Filter Lens with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (Sony IMX471 sensor)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (4K video at 30/60 fps, 1080P video at 30/60 fps, Super Slow Motion: 720p video at 480 fps, 1080p video at 240fps, Time-Lapse: 1080P 30fps, 4k 30fps Video Editor)

Battery

Capacity

4510 mAh (Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging, 30W Wireless Charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

199 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.96 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, Adreno 650 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (OxygenOS)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, aptX HD, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Optical in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock feature )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

OnePlus Image gallery

