Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.65 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
OnePlus 8 Lite is said to feature a 6.65-inch OLED display. The rear panel will feature a vertically aligned quad-camera setup with LED flash with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 main lens, a 20-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom support. The phone will reportedly feature a 32-megapixel front camera.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Super AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.65 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Front Camera
|
32MP (Sony IMX471 sensor)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (WARP Charge 30T Fast Charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.96 GHz (Qualcomm SDM865)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (OxygenOS)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, aptX HD, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Optical in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock feature)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
