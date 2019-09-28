  • 13:34 Jan 15, 2020
OnePlus 8 Pro

Description

OnePlus 8 Lite is said to feature a 6.65-inch OLED display. The rear panel will feature a vertically aligned quad-camera setup with LED flash with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 main lens, a 20-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom support. The phone will reportedly feature a 32-megapixel front camera.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Super AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.65 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Front Camera

32MP (Sony IMX471 sensor)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (WARP Charge 30T Fast Charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.96 GHz (Qualcomm SDM865)
Operating System

Android 10 (OxygenOS)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, aptX HD, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Optical in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock feature)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

OnePlus 8 Pro will be equipped with Qualcomm’s flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 865.

