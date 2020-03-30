You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
- Battery : 4510 mAh
- Display : 6.78 inches
- Resolution : 3168 x 1440 pixels
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
OnePlus 8 Pro is loaded with a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 120Hz refresh rate along with 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1200nits brightness, HDR10+ support, JNCD=0.4, 10-bit colours, MEMC and it comes with 40 per cent less Blue Light.
The OnePlus 8 Pro is the company's first smartphone that it is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, a 3x telephoto lens with f/2.2 aperture with 30x digital zoom, OIS and a Color Filter Camera. It comes with dynamic video with 3-HDR technology, hybrid image stabilization and three microphones with Audio Zoom.
It runs on OxygenOS with smoother animation and improved Dark Theme and Dynamic Wallpaper. It also comes with Live Caption. Furthermore, users will 100GB of Google One cloud storage free for three months.
It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to UFS 3.0 with turbo write and HPB. The smartphone is loaded with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos along with new Haptic Vibration 2.0. On the battery front, it is loaded with a 4510mAh battery with Wrap Charge 30T and it is the first smartphone from the brand that comes with wireless charging support. The OnePlus 8 Pro is loaded with Wrap Charge 30 Wireless charging support.
Display
|Type
|
Quad HD+ (AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate along with 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1200nits brightness, HDR10+ support, JNCD=0.4, 10-bit colours, MEMC)
|Resolution
|
3168 x 1440 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
513 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.78 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB (LPDDR5 RAM)
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB (UFS 3.0)
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP (Quad AI Camera: 48MP Sony IMX689 sensor, f/1.7, OIS, 48-megapixel ultra wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 5-megapixel Color Filter Lens with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (Sony IMX471 sensor)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (4K video at 30/60 fps, 1080P video at 30/60 fps, Super Slow Motion: 720p video at 480 fps, 1080p video at 240fps, Time-Lapse: 1080P 30fps, 4k 30fps Video Editor)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4510 mAh (Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging, 30W Wireless Charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
199 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.96 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, Adreno 650 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (OxygenOS)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, aptX HD, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Optical in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock feature )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
