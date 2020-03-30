Description

OnePlus 8 Pro is loaded with a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 120Hz refresh rate along with 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1200nits brightness, HDR10+ support, JNCD=0.4, 10-bit colours, MEMC and it comes with 40 per cent less Blue Light.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is the company's first smartphone that it is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, a 3x telephoto lens with f/2.2 aperture with 30x digital zoom, OIS and a Color Filter Camera. It comes with dynamic video with 3-HDR technology, hybrid image stabilization and three microphones with Audio Zoom.

It runs on OxygenOS with smoother animation and improved Dark Theme and Dynamic Wallpaper. It also comes with Live Caption. Furthermore, users will 100GB of Google One cloud storage free for three months.

It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to UFS 3.0 with turbo write and HPB. The smartphone is loaded with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos along with new Haptic Vibration 2.0. On the battery front, it is loaded with a 4510mAh battery with Wrap Charge 30T and it is the first smartphone from the brand that comes with wireless charging support. The OnePlus 8 Pro is loaded with Wrap Charge 30 Wireless charging support.