8 Pro 12GB
OnePlus 8 Pro 12GB

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
  • Battery : 4510 mAh
  • Display : 6.78 inches
  • Resolution : 3168 x 1440 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

OnePlus 8 Pro is loaded with a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 120Hz refresh rate along with 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1200nits brightness, HDR10+ support, JNCD=0.4, 10-bit colours, MEMC and it comes with 40 per cent less Blue Light.

 

The OnePlus 8 Pro is the company's first smartphone that it is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, a 3x telephoto lens with f/2.2 aperture with 30x digital zoom, OIS and a Color Filter Camera. It comes with dynamic video with 3-HDR technology, hybrid image stabilization and three microphones with Audio Zoom. 

 

It runs on OxygenOS with smoother animation and improved Dark Theme and Dynamic Wallpaper. It also comes with Live Caption. Furthermore, users will 100GB of Google One cloud storage free for three months.

 

It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to UFS 3.0 with turbo write and HPB. The smartphone is loaded with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos along with new Haptic Vibration 2.0. On the battery front, it is loaded with a 4510mAh battery with Wrap Charge 30T and it is the first smartphone from the brand that comes with wireless charging support. The OnePlus 8 Pro is loaded with Wrap Charge 30 Wireless charging support.

Display

Type

Quad HD+ (AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate along with 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1200nits brightness, HDR10+ support, JNCD=0.4, 10-bit colours, MEMC)
Resolution

3168 x 1440 pixels

Pixel Density

513 ppi

Screen Size

6.78 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB (LPDDR5 RAM)
Internal Memory

256 GB (UFS 3.0)
Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP (Quad AI Camera: 48MP Sony IMX689 sensor, f/1.7, OIS, 48-megapixel ultra wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 5-megapixel Color Filter Lens with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (Sony IMX471 sensor)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (4K video at 30/60 fps, 1080P video at 30/60 fps, Super Slow Motion: 720p video at 480 fps, 1080p video at 240fps, Time-Lapse: 1080P 30fps, 4k 30fps Video Editor)

Battery

Capacity

4510 mAh (Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging, 30W Wireless Charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

199 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.96 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, Adreno 650 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (OxygenOS)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, aptX HD, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Optical in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock feature )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z pricing revealed for India

OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z pricing revealed for India

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be available from Amazon, OnePlus India site and offline channels from May.

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro first OxygenOS update brings Live Caption and more

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro first OxygenOS update brings Live Caption and more

The OnePlus 8 series update comes with version number OxygenOS 10.5.4. It adds Live Caption, optimizes the camera’s shooting experience and improved stability, optimizes the fingerprint unlock experience

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro listed on Amazon India, Notify Me option goes live

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro listed on Amazon India, Notify Me option goes live

Notify Me option for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro on Amazon has gone live.

OnePlus 8 Pro with quad-camera setup, OnePlus 8 announced

OnePlus 8 Pro with quad-camera setup, OnePlus 8 announced

The OnePlus 8 Pro is available in Onyx Black, Ultramarine Blue and Glacial Green colour options. The OnePlus 8 comes in Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow colour options.

Highlights: OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 with Snapdragon 865 processor announced

Highlights: OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 with Snapdragon 865 processor announced

The company will be holding an online event where it will unveil its next-generation of flagship smartphones.

One Plus 8 Launch- Brave or Insensitive?

One Plus 8 Launch- Brave or Insensitive?

People are worried today about their health, jobs, and future, like never before in most people's living memory. In that situation, what does OnePlus gain by launching a new series?

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 to launch today: How to watch live stream, expected price, specifications and more

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 to launch today: How to watch live stream, expected price, specifications and more

The OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to come in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Ultramarine Blue colours, while the OnePlus 8 is rumoured to come in Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, and Onyx Black colour variants.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 price leaked ahead of launch on April 14

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 price leaked ahead of launch on April 14

OnePlus 8 series price hints at considerable higher pricing compared to last year’s OnePlus 7T series.

OnePlus 8 series earns 'A+ Display Rating' from DisplayMate

OnePlus 8 series earns 'A+ Display Rating' from DisplayMate

Last year, the OnePlus 7 Pro also received an A+ rating last year from DisplayMate.

OnePlus 8 Pro leaked renders reveal Ultramarine Blue colour option

OnePlus 8 Pro leaked renders reveal Ultramarine Blue colour option

OnePlus already confirmed that the 8-series phones will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage.

OnePlus 8 series confirmed to feature Snapdragon 865 chipset, LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage

OnePlus 8 series confirmed to feature Snapdragon 865 chipset, LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage

OnePlus 8 series will feature Qualcomm flagship Snapdragon 865 processor with an integrated X55 modem for 5G connectivity.

OnePlus 8 series confirmed to be launched on April 14

OnePlus 8 series confirmed to be launched on April 14

OnePlus 8 series will support 5G connectivity.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro key specs revealed

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro key specs revealed

Key specifications of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have been leaked online.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro might launch on April 15

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro might launch on April 15

A new leak has emerged online revealing that the smartphones might get launched on April 15.

OnePlus 8 series confirmed to come with 5G support

OnePlus 8 series confirmed to come with 5G support

OnePlus has already launched two 5G devices in the market - the OnePlus 7 Pro as its first 5G smartphone and then OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition.

OnePlus 8 series to be announced in mid-April: Report

OnePlus 8 series to be announced in mid-April: Report

OnePlus 8 launch event will be held at online as well as offline event this year.

OnePlus 8 Pro leaked screenshot reveals key specs

OnePlus 8 Pro leaked screenshot reveals key specs

OnePlus 8 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor under the hood

OnePlus 8 to launch at online and offline events this year

OnePlus 8 to launch at online and offline events this year

Earlier it was reported that OnePlus is not holding a physical launch event for the OnePlus 8 and it will rather arrange an online-only event.

OnePlus 8 Pro could sport IP68 water and dust resistance

OnePlus 8 Pro could sport IP68 water and dust resistance

OnePlus 8 series is said to include OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and the mid-range OnePlus 8 Lite smartphones.

OnePlus 8 Pro render and key specs leaked

OnePlus 8 Pro render and key specs leaked

OnePlus 8 Pro will run Android 10 and it will be fueled by 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support.

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro spotted on Amazon affiliate page, launch imminent?

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro spotted on Amazon affiliate page, launch imminent?

It is likely that the OnePlus 8 series will be unveiled at MWC 2020 event to be held later this month in Barcelona,

OnePlus 8-series might come with wireless charging

OnePlus 8-series might come with wireless charging

OnePlus has officially joined the WPC or Wireless Power Consortium

OnePlus 8 Pro could feature wireless charging

OnePlus 8 Pro could feature wireless charging

OnePlus 8 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC.

OnePlus 8 Pro hands-on image leaked

OnePlus 8 Pro hands-on image leaked

OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone will have a 120Hz selection option in the Settings menu.

OnePlus 8 Pro screen protectors and renders surface

OnePlus 8 Pro screen protectors and renders surface

OnePlus 8 Pro will be equipped with Qualcomm’s flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 865.

