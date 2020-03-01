8 8GB
OnePlus 8 8GB

Rs. 44999

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
  • Battery : 4300 mAh
  • Display : 6.55 Inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 16MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

The OnePlus 8 is loaded with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 1100nits brightness, HDR10+ support, 20:9 aspect ratio and 40 per cent Less Blue Light. The OnePlus 8 comes with a 90Hz refresh rate.

 

The OnePlus 8 is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a macro lens.

 

The OnePlus 8 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone is backed by up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. It comes with 4300mAh battery Wrap Charge 30T. It comes with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and it comes with Haptic Vibration 2.0.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Super AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.55 Inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB (LPDDR4x RAM)
Internal Memory

128 GB (UFS 3.0)
Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 16MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a macro lens)
Front Camera

16 MP (Sony IMX471 sensor)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4300 mAh (WARP Charge 30T Fast Charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

180 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.96 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, Adreno 650 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (OxygenOS)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, aptX HD, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

Ambient Light, Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity ( Optical in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock feature )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

