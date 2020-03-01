You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
- Battery : 4300 mAh
- Display : 6.55 Inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
The OnePlus 8 is loaded with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 1100nits brightness, HDR10+ support, 20:9 aspect ratio and 40 per cent Less Blue Light. The OnePlus 8 comes with a 90Hz refresh rate.
The OnePlus 8 is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a macro lens.
The OnePlus 8 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone is backed by up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. It comes with 4300mAh battery Wrap Charge 30T. It comes with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and it comes with Haptic Vibration 2.0.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Super AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.55 Inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB (LPDDR4x RAM)
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB (UFS 3.0)
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 16MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a macro lens)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (Sony IMX471 sensor)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4300 mAh (WARP Charge 30T Fast Charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
180 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.96 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, Adreno 650 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (OxygenOS)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, aptX HD, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes
|Sensors
|
Ambient Light, Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity ( Optical in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock feature )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement