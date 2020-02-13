Description

OnePlus 8 Lite is said to feature a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio.

OnePlus 8 is powered by a 1.80Ghz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. The device will feature 8GB of RAM and will run Android 10 out of the box likely with the with Oxygen OS on top of it. OnePlus 8 will come with triple camera setup of 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel.