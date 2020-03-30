8 12GB
Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
  • Battery : 4300 mAh
  • Display : 6.55 Inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 16MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

The OnePlus 8 is loaded with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 1100nits brightness, HDR10+ support, 20:9 aspect ratio and 40 per cent Less Blue Light. The OnePlus 8 comes with a 90Hz refresh rate.

 

The OnePlus 8 is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a macro lens.

 

The OnePlus 8 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone is backed by up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. It comes with 4300mAh battery Wrap Charge 30T. It comes with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and it comes with Haptic Vibration 2.0.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Super AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.55 Inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB (LPDDR4x RAM)
Internal Memory

256 GB (UFS 3.0)
Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 16MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a macro lens)
Front Camera

16 MP (Sony IMX471 sensor)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4300 mAh (WARP Charge 30T Fast Charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

180 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.96 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, Adreno 650 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (OxygenOS)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, aptX HD, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Accelerometer ( Optical in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock feature)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z pricing revealed for India

OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z pricing revealed for India

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be available from Amazon, OnePlus India site and offline channels from May.

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro first OxygenOS update brings Live Caption and more

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro first OxygenOS update brings Live Caption and more

The OnePlus 8 series update comes with version number OxygenOS 10.5.4. It adds Live Caption, optimizes the camera’s shooting experience and improved stability, optimizes the fingerprint unlock experience

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro listed on Amazon India, Notify Me option goes live

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro listed on Amazon India, Notify Me option goes live

Notify Me option for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro on Amazon has gone live.

OnePlus 8 Pro with quad-camera setup, OnePlus 8 announced

OnePlus 8 Pro with quad-camera setup, OnePlus 8 announced

The OnePlus 8 Pro is available in Onyx Black, Ultramarine Blue and Glacial Green colour options. The OnePlus 8 comes in Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow colour options.

Highlights: OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 with Snapdragon 865 processor announced

Highlights: OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 with Snapdragon 865 processor announced

The company will be holding an online event where it will unveil its next-generation of flagship smartphones.

One Plus 8 Launch- Brave or Insensitive?

One Plus 8 Launch- Brave or Insensitive?

People are worried today about their health, jobs, and future, like never before in most people's living memory. In that situation, what does OnePlus gain by launching a new series?

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 to launch today: How to watch live stream, expected price, specifications and more

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 to launch today: How to watch live stream, expected price, specifications and more

The OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to come in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Ultramarine Blue colours, while the OnePlus 8 is rumoured to come in Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, and Onyx Black colour variants.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 price leaked ahead of launch on April 14

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 price leaked ahead of launch on April 14

OnePlus 8 series price hints at considerable higher pricing compared to last year’s OnePlus 7T series.

OnePlus 8 series earns 'A+ Display Rating' from DisplayMate

OnePlus 8 series earns 'A+ Display Rating' from DisplayMate

Last year, the OnePlus 7 Pro also received an A+ rating last year from DisplayMate.

OnePlus 8 series confirmed to be launched on April 14

OnePlus 8 series confirmed to be launched on April 14

OnePlus 8 series will support 5G connectivity.

OnePlus 8 renders reveal in Interstellar Glow colour option and more

OnePlus 8 renders reveal in Interstellar Glow colour option and more

Just ahead of the official launch, colour options of the upcoming OnePlus 8 have been leaked revealing some design language.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro key specs revealed

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro key specs revealed

Key specifications of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have been leaked online.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro might launch on April 15

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro might launch on April 15

A new leak has emerged online revealing that the smartphones might get launched on April 15.

OnePlus 8 series confirmed to come with 5G support

OnePlus 8 series confirmed to come with 5G support

OnePlus has already launched two 5G devices in the market - the OnePlus 7 Pro as its first 5G smartphone and then OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition.

OnePlus 8 series to be announced in mid-April: Report

OnePlus 8 series to be announced in mid-April: Report

OnePlus 8 launch event will be held at online as well as offline event this year.

Top upcoming smartphones in March 2020

Top upcoming smartphones in March 2020

In this article, we will talk about all the upcoming smartphones that scheduled to launch in the month of March.

OnePlus 8 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM

OnePlus 8 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM

OnePlus 8 is powered by a 1.80Ghz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

