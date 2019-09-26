  • 14:13 Jan 26, 2020
7T 256GB

OnePlus 7T 256GB

Price :

Rs. 37960

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 26 September, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
  • Battery : 3800 mAh
  • Display : 6.55 Inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 16MP + 12MP
  • Expandable : No

Variants:

Rs. 37960

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 26 September, 2019
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
  • Battery : 3800 mAh
  • Display : 6.55 Inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : No

Variants:

Description

OnePlus 7T features a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED FullHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, 2400×1080 pixels resolution, HDR10+ support and 402 ppi pixel density.  With an HDR10+ display, users will be able to watch HDR content on Netflix and YouTube. The phone is powered by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset coupled with an Adreno 640 GPU.

 

The smartphone comes with upto 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10 and is backed by a 3,800mAh battery with WARP Charge 30T Fast Charging support. OnePlus 7T also features an optical in-display fingerprint sensor.

 

 For the camera department, OnePlus 7T is equipped with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary camera with ƒ/1.6 aperture, 1/2.25″ Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, OIS, EIS, 4K 60fps, Super Slow Motion 1080p at 240 fps, 720p at 960fps, 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 117-degree field of view, 2.5cm macro and ƒ/2.2 aperture, 12-megapixel Telephoto lens with 2X zoom and ƒ/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with ƒ/2.0 aperture and EIS for selfies and video calling.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Fluid AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

402 ppi

Screen Size

6.55 Inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 16MP + 12MP (Triple Camera: 48MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash, f/1.6 aperture, 1/2.25 inch Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8micron pixel size, OIS, EIS, 4K 60fps, Super Slow Motion 1080p at 240 fps, 720p at 960fps, 16MP 117 degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2.5cm)
Front Camera

16 MP (Sony IMX471 sensor)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3800 mAh (WARP Charge 30T Fast Charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

160.94 x 4.44 x 8.13mm

Weight

190 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.96 GHz (Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, Adreno 640 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (OxygenOS)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, aptX HD, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Optical in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock feature )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

OnePlus Republic Day sale: Top offers on OnePlus 7T series, OnePlus TV series and more

OnePlus Republic Day sale: Top offers on OnePlus 7T series, OnePlus TV series and more

The sale is valid on the company’s website, Amazon, OnePlus Experience Stores and offline partner stores.

OnePlus New Year Sale: Get discounts on OnePlus 7T and more

OnePlus New Year Sale: Get discounts on OnePlus 7T and more

The brand is offering discounts on the purchase of OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro and some offers on OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro.

OnePlus 7T receives OxygenOS 10.0.7 update with camera improvements and November security patch

OnePlus 7T receives OxygenOS 10.0.7 update with camera improvements and November security patch

OnePlus on its forum has said that this OTA will be incremental.

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro available with up to Rs 10,000 discount for a limited period

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro available with up to Rs 10,000 discount for a limited period

The five-year sale starts from today and it will continue till December 2, 2019.

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T receive new OxygenOS update

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T receive new OxygenOS update

The new update improves system stability, general bug fixes along with minor improvements.

OnePlus 7T receive OxygenOS 10.0.5 update, OnePlus 7 series get OxygenOS Open Beta 5 update

OnePlus 7T receive OxygenOS 10.0.5 update, OnePlus 7 series get OxygenOS Open Beta 5 update

OnePlus has announced the rollout of the update to OnePlus 7T on OnePlus forums.

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro receive OxygenOS 10.0.4 update

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro receive OxygenOS 10.0.4 update

OnePlus has announced the roll out of update to OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro on OnePlus forums.

OnePlus 7T first OxygenOS 10.0.3 update brings improved photo quality

OnePlus 7T first OxygenOS 10.0.3 update brings improved photo quality

The update comes with version OxygenOS 10.0.3 and it will be rolled out via over-the-air (OTA) in a phased manner.

OnePlus 7T future update will bring 960fps Slow Motion Mode, 4K ultra-wide recording

OnePlus 7T future update will bring 960fps Slow Motion Mode, 4K ultra-wide recording

The OnePlus 7T ships with Android 10 out-of-the-box, so the phone will receive those features via an incremental update in coming days.

OnePlus 7T with Triple Rear Camera, Snapdragon 855+ launched in India, price starts Rs 37,999

OnePlus 7T with Triple Rear Camera, Snapdragon 855+ launched in India, price starts Rs 37,999

OnePlus 7T will be available from Amazon India, oneplus.in, all OnePlus experience offline stores September 28th.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

OnePlus Image gallery

Latest OnePlus Mobiles

OnePlus Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies