Description

OnePlus 7T features a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED FullHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, 2400×1080 pixels resolution, HDR10+ support and 402 ppi pixel density. With an HDR10+ display, users will be able to watch HDR content on Netflix and YouTube. The phone is powered by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset coupled with an Adreno 640 GPU.

The smartphone comes with upto 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10 and is backed by a 3,800mAh battery with WARP Charge 30T Fast Charging support. OnePlus 7T also features an optical in-display fingerprint sensor.

For the camera department, OnePlus 7T is equipped with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary camera with ƒ/1.6 aperture, 1/2.25″ Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, OIS, EIS, 4K 60fps, Super Slow Motion 1080p at 240 fps, 720p at 960fps, 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 117-degree field of view, 2.5cm macro and ƒ/2.2 aperture, 12-megapixel Telephoto lens with 2X zoom and ƒ/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with ƒ/2.0 aperture and EIS for selfies and video calling.