Red Magic 6R
Nubia Red Magic 6R

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4200 mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

The Nubia Red Magic 6R sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz multi-touch sampling rate and peak brightness of up to 770 nits. It supports 10-bit colours and has an under-display fingerprint scanner. 

 

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. The Red Magic 6R features up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. 

 

Nubia has equipped the Red Magic 6R with a 3D cooling system that comes with a metallic mid-frame, superconducting copper foil, thermal gel, graphene, and a VC heat sink. You also get shoulder buttons which support 400Hz touch sampling rate for minimizing input latency. 

 

For the cameras, the Red Magic 6R features a quad-camera setup, which includes a 64MP IMX682 primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, a 5MP macro camera and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the 16MP selfie shooter is housed inside the punch-hole.

 

The smartphone runs on MagicOS 4.0 based on Android 11. The Nubia Red Magic 6R is backed by a 4200 mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 6, and more. The smartphone also packs dual stereo speakers with DTS X Ultra and Qualcomm aptX support.  

Display

Type

AMOLED, Full HD+ (144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 10 bit colour )
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.67 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB, 8 GB, 12 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB, 256 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP (Quad Camera: 64MP IMX682 primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide shooter, 5MP macro camera, 2MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes (Dual tone LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4200 mAh (55W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (RedMagic OS 4.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, aptX, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz + 5.8GHz))
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (Type-C 2.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Nubia Red Magic 6R launched with Snapdragon 888, 144Hz display and more

Nubia has launched its latest Red Magic 6R gaming smartphone in China that comes with a 144Hz display and Snapdragon 888 with up to 12GB of RAM.

