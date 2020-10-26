You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4200 mAh
- Display : 6.67 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
The Nubia Red Magic 6R sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz multi-touch sampling rate and peak brightness of up to 770 nits. It supports 10-bit colours and has an under-display fingerprint scanner.
The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. The Red Magic 6R features up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
Nubia has equipped the Red Magic 6R with a 3D cooling system that comes with a metallic mid-frame, superconducting copper foil, thermal gel, graphene, and a VC heat sink. You also get shoulder buttons which support 400Hz touch sampling rate for minimizing input latency.
For the cameras, the Red Magic 6R features a quad-camera setup, which includes a 64MP IMX682 primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, a 5MP macro camera and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the 16MP selfie shooter is housed inside the punch-hole.
The smartphone runs on MagicOS 4.0 based on Android 11. The Nubia Red Magic 6R is backed by a 4200 mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 6, and more. The smartphone also packs dual stereo speakers with DTS X Ultra and Qualcomm aptX support.
Display
|Type
|
AMOLED, Full HD+ (144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 10 bit colour )
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.67 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB, 8 GB, 12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB, 256 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP (Quad Camera: 64MP IMX682 primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide shooter, 5MP macro camera, 2MP depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual tone LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4200 mAh (55W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (RedMagic OS 4.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, aptX, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz + 5.8GHz))
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (Type-C 2.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
|HDMI
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
