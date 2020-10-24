Description

The Nubia Red Magic 6 Pro sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 165Hz adaptive refresh rate which can drop till 30Hz, scale up to 120Hz while scrolling and using apps, and up to 165Hz while playing games that support a refresh rate that high. The panel further supports a 360Hz multi-touch sampling rate and up to 500Hz one-finger touch sampling rate. It supports 10-bit colours and has an under-display fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. The Red Magic 6 features up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Nubia has equipped the Red Magic 6 Pro with an ICE6.0 cooling system that comes with a 20,000-rpm high-speed centrifugal fan and a cooling canyon air duct, superconducting copper foil, thermal gel, graphene, and a VC heat sink. It also features an additional aviation-grade cooling ice blade.

For the cameras, the Red Magic 6 series features a triple-camera setup, which includes a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro camera. On the front, the selfie shooter is housed within the slim top bezel.

The smartphone runs on MagicOS 4.0 based on Android 11. The Nubia Red Magic 6 Pro is backed by a 4500 mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support.

Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, a headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 6, and more. Both the smartphones pack dual stereo speakers with DTS X Ultra and Qualcomm aptX support. Additionally, the logo on the back of the device lights up, while you also get shoulder buttons which support 400Hz touch sampling rate for minimizing input latency.