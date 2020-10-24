Red Magic 6
Nubia Red Magic 6

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5050 mAh
  • Display : 6.8 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 16 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

The Nubia Red Magic 6 sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 165Hz adaptive refresh rate which can drop till 30Hz, scale up to 120Hz while scrolling and using apps, and up to 165Hz while playing games that support a refresh rate that high. The panel further supports a 360Hz multi-touch sampling rate and up to 500Hz one-finger touch sampling rate. It supports 10-bit colours and has an under-display fingerprint scanner. 

 

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. The Red Magic 6 features up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. 

 

Nubia has equipped the Red Magic 6 with an ICE6.0 cooling system that comes with an 18,000-rpm high-speed centrifugal fan and a cooling canyon air duct, superconducting copper foil, thermal gel, graphene, and a VC heat sink.

 

For the cameras, the Red Magic 6 series features a triple-camera setup, which includes a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro camera. On the front, the selfie shooter is housed within the slim top bezel. 

 

The smartphone runs on MagicOS 4.0 based on Android 11. The Nubia Red Magic 6 is backed by a 5,050 mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support.

 

Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, a headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 6, and more. Both the smartphones pack dual stereo speakers with DTS X Ultra and Qualcomm aptX support. Additionally, the logo on the back of the device lights up, while you also get shoulder buttons which support 400Hz touch sampling rate for minimizing input latency. ge. 

Display

Type

Full HD+, AMOLED ( 165Hz adaptive refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 10 bit colour)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.8 inches

Memory

RAM

16 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 64MP rear camera, LED flash, PDAF, 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro camera)
Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Dual tone LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5050 mAh (66W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (RedMagic OS 4.0)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (A2DP, aptX, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz + 5.8GHz))
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Nubia unveils Red Magic 6 series phones with up to 18GB of RAM, 165Hz AMOLED displays and more

Nubia unveils Red Magic 6 series phones with up to 18GB of RAM, 165Hz AMOLED displays and more

Nubia has launched its latest series of Magic 6 gaming smartphones that feature up to 18GB of RAM and come with 165Hz adaptive refresh rate displays

0 Comments

