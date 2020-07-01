You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.65 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Nubia Red Magic 5S features 6.65-inches full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 × 2340 pixels resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by 2.84Ghz octa-core Snapdragon 865 7nm processor with Adreno 650 GPU and support for 5G SA/NSA dual-mode. The Red Magic 5GS has upto 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Nubia Red Magic 5S is a Dual SIM phone running on Android 10 with Redmagic OS. For the battery, the phone is fueled by a 4500mAh battery with 55W fast charging. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.
On the camera front, the Nubia Red Magic 5S sports a triple rear camera setup with 64 megapixels main shooter with Sony IMX686 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8 megapixels 120° ultra-wide angle lens and 2 megapixels macro camera. For the front, there is a 8 megapixels selfie camera for selfies.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (19.5:9 AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.65 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 64MP rear camera with 1/1.72 inch Sony IMX686 sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, PDAF, 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro camera)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual tone LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (55W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
168.56x78x9.75mm
|Weight
|
220 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Redmagic OS)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (A2DP, aptX, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz + 5.8GHz))
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Proximity (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
