Nubia Red Magic 5S features 6.65-inches full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 × 2340 pixels resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by 2.84Ghz octa-core Snapdragon 865 7nm processor with Adreno 650 GPU and support for 5G SA/NSA dual-mode. The Red Magic 5GS has upto 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.



Nubia Red Magic 5S is a Dual SIM phone running on Android 10 with Redmagic OS. For the battery, the phone is fueled by a 4500mAh battery with 55W fast charging. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.



On the camera front, the Nubia Red Magic 5S sports a triple rear camera setup with 64 megapixels main shooter with Sony IMX686 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8 megapixels 120° ultra-wide angle lens and 2 megapixels macro camera. For the front, there is a 8 megapixels selfie camera for selfies.