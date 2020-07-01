Red Magic 5S
Nubia Red Magic 5S

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.65 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

Nubia Red Magic 5S features 6.65-inches full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 × 2340 pixels resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by 2.84Ghz octa-core Snapdragon 865 7nm processor with Adreno 650 GPU and support for 5G SA/NSA dual-mode.  The Red Magic 5GS has upto 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Nubia Red Magic 5S is a Dual SIM phone running on Android 10 with Redmagic OS. For the battery, the phone is fueled by a 4500mAh battery with 55W fast charging. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

On the camera front, the Nubia Red Magic 5S sports a triple rear camera setup with 64 megapixels main shooter with Sony IMX686 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8 megapixels 120° ultra-wide angle lens and 2 megapixels macro camera. For the front, there is a 8 megapixels selfie camera for selfies.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (19.5:9 AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.65 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 64MP rear camera with 1/1.72 inch Sony IMX686 sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, PDAF, 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro camera)
Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Dual tone LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (55W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

168.56x78x9.75mm

Weight

220 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (Redmagic OS)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (A2DP, aptX, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz + 5.8GHz))
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Proximity (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Nubia Red Magic 5S features 6.65-inches full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 × 2340 pixels resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

