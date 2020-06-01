Description

Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite features 6.65-inches full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 × 2340 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by 2.4Ghz octa-core Snapdragon 765G 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU and support for 5G SA/NSA dual-mode. The Red Magic 5G Lite has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.



Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite is a Dual SIM phone running on Android 10 with nubia UI 8.0. For the battery, the phone is fueled by a 5,100mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.



On the camera front, the Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite sports a quad rear camera setup with 48 megapixels main shooter with Sony IMX582 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.75 aperture, LED flash, 8 megapixels 120° ultra-wide angle lens, 2 megapixels macro camera, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 12 megapixels selfie camera for selfies.