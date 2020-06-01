Red Magic 5G Lite
Coming Soon

Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 5100 mAh
  • Display : 6.65 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite features 6.65-inches full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 × 2340 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by 2.4Ghz octa-core Snapdragon 765G 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU and support for 5G SA/NSA dual-mode.  The Red Magic 5G Lite has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite is a Dual SIM phone running on Android 10 with nubia UI 8.0. For the battery, the phone is fueled by a 5,100mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

On the camera front, the Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite sports a quad rear camera setup with 48 megapixels main shooter with Sony IMX582 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.75 aperture, LED flash, 8 megapixels 120° ultra-wide angle lens, 2 megapixels macro camera, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 12 megapixels selfie camera for selfies.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.65 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Camera: 48MP rear camera with Sony IMX582 sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.75 aperture, LED flash, 8MP 120 degree ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

12 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Dual tone LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5100 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

171.7 x 78.5 x 9.1mm

Weight

215 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (nubiaUI 8.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, aptX, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (DTS HD sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Proximity (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite announced with Snapdragon 765G, 5100mAh battery

Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite announced with Snapdragon 765G, 5100mAh battery

Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite features 6.65-inches full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 × 2340 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio.

