Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- Battery : 5100 mAh
- Display : 6.65 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite features 6.65-inches full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 × 2340 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by 2.4Ghz octa-core Snapdragon 765G 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU and support for 5G SA/NSA dual-mode. The Red Magic 5G Lite has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite is a Dual SIM phone running on Android 10 with nubia UI 8.0. For the battery, the phone is fueled by a 5,100mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.
On the camera front, the Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite sports a quad rear camera setup with 48 megapixels main shooter with Sony IMX582 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.75 aperture, LED flash, 8 megapixels 120° ultra-wide angle lens, 2 megapixels macro camera, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 12 megapixels selfie camera for selfies.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.65 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Camera: 48MP rear camera with Sony IMX582 sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.75 aperture, LED flash, 8MP 120 degree ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
12 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual tone LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5100 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
171.7 x 78.5 x 9.1mm
|Weight
|
215 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (nubiaUI 8.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, aptX, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (DTS HD sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Proximity (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
