Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.6 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Nubia Red Magic 5G will be equipped with a 6.65-inch display and it will be arriving as the world’s first 5G gaming phone with 144Hz refresh rate supporting screen. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.
The Nubia Red Magic 5G will come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB onboard storage. It will also feature a new air-cooled fast charging solution. The phone is also reported to be backed by a triple camera setup on the rear including a 64MP main camera with IMX686 sensor, while the front, might come with the punch-hole design. It will come with in-display fingerprint scanner. It will run Android 10 with Redmagic OS 3.0 and fueled by a 4500mAh and 55W Super Charge fast charging.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (144Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.6 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual tone LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (55W Super Charge fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.96 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (with Redmagic OS 3.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, aptX, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (DTS HD sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
