  • 13:35 Mar 03, 2020
Red Magic 5G
Nubia Red Magic 5G

Nubia Red Magic 5G will be equipped with a 6.65-inch display and it will be arriving as the world’s first 5G gaming phone with 144Hz refresh rate supporting screen. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

 

The Nubia Red Magic 5G will come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB onboard storage. It will also feature a new air-cooled fast charging solution. The phone is also reported to be backed by a triple camera setup on the rear including a 64MP main camera with IMX686 sensor, while the front, might come with the punch-hole design. It will come with in-display fingerprint scanner. It will run Android 10 with Redmagic OS 3.0 and fueled by a 4500mAh and 55W Super Charge fast charging.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (144Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.6 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Dual tone LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (55W Super Charge fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.96 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865)
Operating System

Android 10 (with Redmagic OS 3.0)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, aptX, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (DTS HD sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

