Nubia Red Magic 3S 8GB
Product Features :
- Launch : 17 October, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.6 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Nubia Red Magic 3S features 6.65-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and 430 nits brightness. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor along with Adreno 640 GPU.
The Nubia Red Magic 3S runs on Android 9.0 Pie with company’s custom Redmagic OS 2.1 running on top of it. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support and it also supports 27W fast charging. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi 802.11 dual-band, dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, USB Type-C, dual-SIM, 3.5mm audio jack and Bluetooth 5.0. The phone measures 171.7 x 78.5 x 9.65mm and weighs 215 grams.
For optics, the company has added a single 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture and dual-LED flash. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (19.5:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.6 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP (Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.75 aperture, 6P lens)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (f/2.0 aperture, 76.9-degree wide-angle lens)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual tone LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (27W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
171.7 x 78.5 x 9.65 mm
|Weight
|
215 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus with Adreno 640 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie with Redmagic OS 2.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, aptX, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (DTS HD sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
