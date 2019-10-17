Description

Nubia Red Magic 3S features 6.65-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and 430 nits brightness. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor along with Adreno 640 GPU.

The Nubia Red Magic 3S runs on Android 9.0 Pie with company’s custom Redmagic OS 2.1 running on top of it. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support and it also supports 27W fast charging. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi 802.11 dual-band, dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, USB Type-C, dual-SIM, 3.5mm audio jack and Bluetooth 5.0. The phone measures 171.7 x 78.5 x 9.65mm and weighs 215 grams.

For optics, the company has added a single 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture and dual-LED flash. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.