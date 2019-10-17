Red Magic 3S 8GB

Nubia Red Magic 3S 8GB

Price :

Rs. 39999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 17 October, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.6 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP
  • Expandable : No

Rs. 39999

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 17 October, 2019
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.6 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : No

Description

Nubia Red Magic 3S features 6.65-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and 430 nits brightness. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor along with Adreno 640 GPU.

 

The Nubia Red Magic 3S runs on Android 9.0 Pie with company’s custom Redmagic OS 2.1 running on top of it. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support and it also supports 27W fast charging. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi 802.11 dual-band, dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, USB Type-C, dual-SIM, 3.5mm audio jack and Bluetooth 5.0. The phone measures 171.7 x 78.5 x 9.65mm and weighs 215 grams.

 

For optics, the company has added a single 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture and dual-LED flash. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (19.5:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.6 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP (Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.75 aperture, 6P lens)
Front Camera

16 MP (f/2.0 aperture, 76.9-degree wide-angle lens)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Dual tone LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (27W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

171.7 x 78.5 x 9.65 mm

Weight

215 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus with Adreno 640 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie with Redmagic OS 2.1)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, aptX, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (DTS HD sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Why Nubia Red Magic 3S may not do well in India?

Why Nubia Red Magic 3S may not do well in India?

The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 35,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant, while the 12GB RAM option is priced at Rs 47,999.

Nubia Red Magic 3S to launch in India on October 17

Nubia Red Magic 3S to launch in India on October 17

The Chinese brand has revealed that Red Magic 3S is all set to launch in India on October 17.

Nubia Red Magic 3S to launch in India soon

Nubia Red Magic 3S to launch in India soon

Nubia Red Magic 3S features 6.65-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and 430 nits brightness.

Nubia Red Magic 3S with 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset announced

Nubia Red Magic 3S with 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset announced

The smartphone comes in Black, Flame Red and Silver colour options.

Nubia Red Magic 3S to come with Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC and 12GB RAM

Nubia Red Magic 3S to come with Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC and 12GB RAM

Nubia Red Magic 3S will be an advanced version of Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone was launched in India in April this year.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Nubia Image gallery

Latest Nubia Mobiles

Nubia Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies