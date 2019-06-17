  • 03:19 Jan 01, 2020
Red Magic 3 8GB

Nubia Red Magic 3 8GB

Price :

Rs. 38999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 17 June, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.6 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 24 MP
  • Expandable : No

Variants:

Rs. 38999

Description

The Nubia Red Magic 3 features a 6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 8GB RAM, and 12GB RAM options. The phone has internal storage options of 128GB, and 256GB.

 

For the camera department, the smartphone has a single 48-megapixel rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.75 aperture, Dual LED flash. For the front, it has a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and support for Face unlocking. The phone also features a fingerprint sensor at the back.

 

The smartphone runs Red Magic OS 2.0, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie and fueled by 5000mAh battery with 27W fast charging. The phone features a liquid cooling technology with an internal turbo fan that increases the effective heat transfer by up to 500 percent.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (19.5:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.6 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

24 MP (f/1.7 aperture, 6P lens)
Front Camera

8 MP (f/2.0 aperture, 76.9-degree wide-angle lens)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Dual tone LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (27W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

171.7 x 78.5 x 9.65 mm

Weight

215 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform (1 x 2.84GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 485 + 4x 1.80GHz Kryo 485) with Adreno 640 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie with Redmagic OS 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, aptX, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (DTS HD sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Nubia Image gallery

Nubia Video gallery

