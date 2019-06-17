You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 17 June, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.6 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
The Nubia Red Magic 3 features a 6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 8GB RAM, and 12GB RAM options. The phone has internal storage options of 128GB, and 256GB.
For the camera department, the smartphone has a single 48-megapixel rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.75 aperture, Dual LED flash. For the front, it has a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and support for Face unlocking. The phone also features a fingerprint sensor at the back.
The smartphone runs Red Magic OS 2.0, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie and fueled by 5000mAh battery with 27W fast charging. The phone features a liquid cooling technology with an internal turbo fan that increases the effective heat transfer by up to 500 percent.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (19.5:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.6 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
24 MP (f/1.7 aperture, 6P lens)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (f/2.0 aperture, 76.9-degree wide-angle lens)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual tone LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (27W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
171.7 x 78.5 x 9.65 mm
|Weight
|
215 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform (1 x 2.84GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 485 + 4x 1.80GHz Kryo 485) with Adreno 640 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie with Redmagic OS 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, aptX, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (DTS HD sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
