Description

The Nubia Red Magic 3 features a 6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 8GB RAM, and 12GB RAM options. The phone has internal storage options of 128GB, and 256GB.





For the camera department, the smartphone has a single 48-megapixel rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.75 aperture, Dual LED flash. For the front, it has a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and support for Face unlocking. The phone also features a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The smartphone runs Red Magic OS 2.0, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie and fueled by 5000mAh battery with 27W fast charging. The phone features a liquid cooling technology with an internal turbo fan that increases the effective heat transfer by up to 500 percent.