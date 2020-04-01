Description

The Nubia Play 5G features 6.65-inches full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 × 2340 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio alongside 5G connectivity. The display offers 144Hz screen refresh rate as well as an impressive 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by 2.4Ghz octa core Snapdragon 765G 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU and support for 5G SA/NSA dual-mode.



Nubia Play is a Dual SIM phone running on Android 10 with nubia UI 8.0. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. For the battery, Nubia Play is fueled by a 5,100mAh battery which supports up to 30W fast-charging.



The phone sports a 48 megapixels main shooter, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, 2 megapixels macro camera, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor. This will be accompanied by a 12 megapixels selfie camera at the front.





