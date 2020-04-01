Play
Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 5100 mAh
  • Display : 6.65 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

The Nubia Play 5G features 6.65-inches full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 × 2340 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio alongside 5G connectivity. The display offers 144Hz screen refresh rate as well as an impressive 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by 2.4Ghz octa core Snapdragon 765G 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU and support for 5G SA/NSA dual-mode.

Nubia Play is a Dual SIM phone running on Android 10 with nubia UI 8.0. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. For the battery, Nubia Play is fueled by a 5,100mAh battery which supports up to 30W fast-charging.

The phone sports a 48 megapixels main shooter, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, 2 megapixels macro camera, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor. This will be accompanied by a 12 megapixels selfie camera at the front.


Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 AMOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 color gamut)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.65 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Camera: 48MP rear camera with Sony IMX582 sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.75 aperture, LED flash, 8MP 120 degree ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

12 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Dual tone LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5100 mAh (with 30W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

171.7 x 78.5 x 9.1mm

Weight

210 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (nubiaUI 8.0)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, aptX, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (DTS HD sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Gyroscope, Proximity, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Nubia Play announed with 6.65-inch FHD+ 144Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 765G chipset and 5,100 mAh battery

Nubia Play features 6.65-inches full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 × 2340 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio alongside 5G connectivity.

