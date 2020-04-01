You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- Battery : 5100 mAh
- Display : 6.65 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
The Nubia Play 5G features 6.65-inches full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 × 2340 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio alongside 5G connectivity. The display offers 144Hz screen refresh rate as well as an impressive 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by 2.4Ghz octa core Snapdragon 765G 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU and support for 5G SA/NSA dual-mode.
Nubia Play is a Dual SIM phone running on Android 10 with nubia UI 8.0. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. For the battery, Nubia Play is fueled by a 5,100mAh battery which supports up to 30W fast-charging.
The phone sports a 48 megapixels main shooter, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, 2 megapixels macro camera, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor. This will be accompanied by a 12 megapixels selfie camera at the front.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 AMOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 color gamut)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.65 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Camera: 48MP rear camera with Sony IMX582 sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.75 aperture, LED flash, 8MP 120 degree ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
12 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual tone LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5100 mAh (with 30W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
171.7 x 78.5 x 9.1mm
|Weight
|
210 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (nubiaUI 8.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, aptX, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (DTS HD sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Proximity, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Nubia News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement