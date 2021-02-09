Description

The Nokia X20 comes with a 6.67-inch display with a Full HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution, up to 450 nits brightness, 20:9 aspect ratio and flicker-free dimming. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.

You can expand the storage up to 512GB using a microSD card. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. For the camera, the Nokia X20 comes with a Zeiss Optics based quad-rear camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor with Auto Focus, a 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor with Fixed Focus.

The Nokia X20 packs a 4470mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The smartphone runs on Android 11 out of the box with 3 years of guaranteed updates. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Dual-Band Wifi, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C port for charging, Bluetooth 5.0. Additional features include OZO Audio, Google Assistant key, and IP52 rating for the Nokia X10.