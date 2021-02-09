You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4470 mAh
- Display : 6.67 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Nokia X20 comes with a 6.67-inch display with a Full HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution, up to 450 nits brightness, 20:9 aspect ratio and flicker-free dimming. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.
You can expand the storage up to 512GB using a microSD card. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. For the camera, the Nokia X20 comes with a Zeiss Optics based quad-rear camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor with Auto Focus, a 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor with Fixed Focus.
The Nokia X20 packs a 4470mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The smartphone runs on Android 11 out of the box with 3 years of guaranteed updates. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Dual-Band Wifi, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C port for charging, Bluetooth 5.0. Additional features include OZO Audio, Google Assistant key, and IP52 rating for the Nokia X10.
Display
|Type
|
LCD, Full HD+ ( 450 nits brightness, 20:9 aspect ratio, flicker-free dimmin)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.67 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB, 6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: Zeiss Optics, 64-megapixel primary sensor with Auto Focus, 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor)
|Front Camera
|
32MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED FLash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4470 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
220 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, Adreno 619 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS (NavIC )
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (OZO Audio)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.265)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (IP52)
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, IR Sensor (Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
