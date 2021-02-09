X20
Nokia X20

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4470 mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The Nokia X20 comes with a 6.67-inch display with a Full HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution, up to 450 nits brightness, 20:9 aspect ratio and flicker-free dimming. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. 

 

You can expand the storage up to 512GB using a microSD card. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. For the camera, the Nokia X20 comes with a Zeiss Optics based quad-rear camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor with Auto Focus, a 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor with Fixed Focus.

 

The Nokia X20 packs a 4470mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The smartphone runs on Android 11 out of the box with 3 years of guaranteed updates. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Dual-Band Wifi, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C port for charging, Bluetooth 5.0. Additional features include OZO Audio, Google Assistant key, and IP52 rating for the Nokia X10. 

Display

Type

LCD, Full HD+ ( 450 nits brightness, 20:9 aspect ratio, flicker-free dimmin)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.67 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB, 6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: Zeiss Optics, 64-megapixel primary sensor with Auto Focus, 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor)
Front Camera

32MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4470 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

220 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, Adreno 619 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS (NavIC )
USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (OZO Audio)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (IP52)
Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, IR Sensor (Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Nokia launches Nokia X20, X10, G20, G10, C20 and C10 smartphones

Nokia has launched its newest range of smartphones globally consisting of the X, G and C series of phones.

