Nokia X
Product Features :
- Launch : 10 March, 2014
- Operating System :Nokia X 1.0
- Processor : Dual Core 1 GHz
- Battery : 1500 mAh
- Display : 4 inches
- Resolution : 800 x 480 pixels
- RAM : 512 MB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
Nokia X is a 4 inch dual SIM Android smartphone powered by 1GHz Dual Core Processor with 512MB RAM and 3-megapixel rear camera.
Display
|Type
|
IPS-LCD
|Resolution
|
800 x 480 pixels
|Screen Size
|
4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
512 MB
|Internal Memory
|
4 GB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
3 MP (fixed focus)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1500 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
13.3 hrs
|Standby Time
|
684 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
115.5 x 63 x 10.4 mm
|Weight
|
128.66 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Dual Core 1 GHz (8225 Qualcomm Snapdragon)
|Operating System
|
Nokia X 1.0
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G (ESGM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 WCDMA 900 / 2100)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Yes
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Nokia MixRadio, 7GB Cloud space, Outlook Skype ,BBM, Plants vs. Zombies 2, Viber, Vine and Twitter)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
