Nokia X

Price :

Rs. 5999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 10 March, 2014
  • Operating System : Nokia X 1.0
  • Processor : Dual Core 1 GHz
  • Battery : 1500 mAh
  • Display : 4 inches
  • Resolution : 800 x 480 pixels
  • RAM : 512 MB
  • Camera : 3 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Rs. 5999

Description

Nokia X is a 4 inch dual SIM Android smartphone powered by 1GHz Dual Core Processor with 512MB RAM and 3-megapixel rear camera.

Display

Type

IPS-LCD

Resolution

800 x 480 pixels

Screen Size

4 inches

Memory

RAM

512 MB

Internal Memory

4 GB

Expandable

32 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

3 MP (fixed focus)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1500 mAh

Type

Removable

Talktime

13.3 hrs

Standby Time

684 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

115.5 x 63 x 10.4 mm

Weight

128.66 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Dual Core 1 GHz (8225 Qualcomm Snapdragon)
Operating System

Nokia X 1.0

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G (ESGM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 WCDMA 900 / 2100)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS

GPS

Yes

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes (Nokia MixRadio, 7GB Cloud space, Outlook Skype ,BBM, Plants vs. Zombies 2, Viber, Vine and Twitter)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Nokia X review: Android heart, Windows soul

Nokia X review: Android heart, Windows soul

Nokia has put is lot efforts to get the best of Android and Windows ecosystem in one device and to a large extent they have also succeed in it.

0 Comments

