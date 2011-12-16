  • 03:27 Mar 12, 2020
Lumia 800

Nokia Lumia 800

Rs. 5199

  • Launch : 16 December, 2011
  • Operating System : Windows 7.5
  • Processor : Single Core 1.4 GHz
  • Battery : 1450 mAh
  • Display : 3.7 inches
  • Resolution : 480 x 800 pixels
  • RAM : 512 MB
  • Camera : 8 MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

A 3G enabled touchscreen smartphone featuring 8 MP camera with dual-LED flash, GPRS/Wi-Fi connectivity, 1.4 GHz processor, 16 GB internal storage & runs on Windows OS.

Display

Type

AMOLED, AMOLED (16M colors, Corning Gorilla Glass, Nokia ClearBlack display 16M colors, Corning Gorilla Glass 2, PureMotion HD+ ClearBlack display)
Resolution

400 x 800 pixels, 480 x 800 pixels

Pixel Density

252 ppi, 252 ppi

Screen Size

3.7 inches, 3.7 inches

Memory

RAM

512 MB, 512 MB

Internal Memory

16 GB, 16 GB

Expandable

No, No

Camera

Rear Camera

8 MP, 8 MP (3264x2448 pixels, Carl Zeiss optics, autofocus, Geo-tagging 3264x2448 pixels, Carl Zeiss optics, Autofocus)
Front Camera

No, No

Flash

Yes, Yes (Dual-LED flash Dual-LED)
Video Recording

Yes, Yes (720p@30fps 720p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

1450 mAh, 1450 mAh (Li-Ion battery (BV-5JW) Li-Ion BV-5JW)
Type

Non Removable, Non Removable

Talktime

13 hrs, 13 hrs

Standby Time

265 hrs, 265 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar, Bar

Size

116.5 x 61.2 x 12.1 mm, 116.5 x 61.2 x 12.1 mm (4.59 x 2.41 x 0.48 in )
Weight

142 grams, 142 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Single Core 1.4 GHz, Single Core 1.4 GHz (Scorpion, Qualcomm MSM8255 Snapdragon )
Operating System

Windows 7.5, Windows 7.5 (Microsoft Windows Phone 7.5 Mango, upgradable to v7.8 Mango, Upgradable to v7.8)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 2G, 3G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100, RM-819 HSDPA 850 / 1900 / 2100, For Canada, HSDPA 900 / 1900 / 2100, RM-801 CV)
GSM/CDMA

GSM, GSM

Bluetooth

2.1, 2.1 (with A2DP, EDR with A2DP, EDR)
WiFi

Yes, Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

GPRS, GPRS, EDGE, EDGE (Class 33 Class 33 Class 33 Class 33)
GPS

With A-GPS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro, Micro (2.0 2.0)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm, 3.5 mm

SIM

Single, Single (Micro-SIM Micro-SIM)

Multimedia

Radio

Yes, Yes (Stereo FM radio with RDS with RDS)
Media Player

Yes, Yes (MP3, AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, WMA, WAV MP3, AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, WMA, WAV)
Video Player

Yes, Yes (MPEG4, H.263, H.264, WMV, 3GPP MPEG4, H.263, H.264, WMV, 3GPP)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Accelerometer, Proximity, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Digtal Compass

Built in Applications

Yes, Yes (Document viewer/editor, Video/photo editor, Voice memo/command/dial, Predictive text input SNS integration, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer/editor, Video/photo editor, Voice memo/command/dial, Predictive text input)
Warrenty

1 Year, 1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen, Touchscreen (Capacitive Capacitive)

