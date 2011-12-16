You might like this
Nokia Lumia 800
Product Features :
- Launch : 16 December, 2011
- Operating System :Windows 7.5
- Processor : Single Core 1.4 GHz
- Battery : 1450 mAh
- Display : 3.7 inches
- Resolution : 480 x 800 pixels
- RAM : 512 MB
- Expandable : No
Description
A 3G enabled touchscreen smartphone featuring 8 MP camera with dual-LED flash, GPRS/Wi-Fi connectivity, 1.4 GHz processor, 16 GB internal storage & runs on Windows OS.
Display
|Type
|
AMOLED, AMOLED (16M colors, Corning Gorilla Glass, Nokia ClearBlack display 16M colors, Corning Gorilla Glass 2, PureMotion HD+ ClearBlack display)
|Resolution
|
400 x 800 pixels, 480 x 800 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
252 ppi, 252 ppi
|Screen Size
|
3.7 inches, 3.7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
512 MB, 512 MB
|Internal Memory
|
16 GB, 16 GB
|Expandable
|
No, No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
8 MP, 8 MP (3264x2448 pixels, Carl Zeiss optics, autofocus, Geo-tagging 3264x2448 pixels, Carl Zeiss optics, Autofocus)
|Front Camera
|
No, No
|Flash
|
Yes, Yes (Dual-LED flash Dual-LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes, Yes (720p@30fps 720p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
1450 mAh, 1450 mAh (Li-Ion battery (BV-5JW) Li-Ion BV-5JW)
|Type
|
Non Removable, Non Removable
|Talktime
|
13 hrs, 13 hrs
|Standby Time
|
265 hrs, 265 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar, Bar
|Size
|
116.5 x 61.2 x 12.1 mm, 116.5 x 61.2 x 12.1 mm (4.59 x 2.41 x 0.48 in )
|Weight
|
142 grams, 142 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Single Core 1.4 GHz, Single Core 1.4 GHz (Scorpion, Qualcomm MSM8255 Snapdragon )
|Operating System
|
Windows 7.5, Windows 7.5 (Microsoft Windows Phone 7.5 Mango, upgradable to v7.8 Mango, Upgradable to v7.8)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 2G, 3G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100, RM-819 HSDPA 850 / 1900 / 2100, For Canada, HSDPA 900 / 1900 / 2100, RM-801 CV)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM, GSM
|Bluetooth
|
2.1, 2.1 (with A2DP, EDR with A2DP, EDR)
|WiFi
|
Yes, Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
|
GPRS, GPRS, EDGE, EDGE (Class 33 Class 33 Class 33 Class 33)
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro, Micro (2.0 2.0)
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm, 3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Single, Single (Micro-SIM Micro-SIM)
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes, Yes (Stereo FM radio with RDS with RDS)
|Media Player
|
Yes, Yes (MP3, AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, WMA, WAV MP3, AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, WMA, WAV)
|Video Player
|
Yes, Yes (MPEG4, H.263, H.264, WMV, 3GPP MPEG4, H.263, H.264, WMV, 3GPP)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Accelerometer, Proximity, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Digtal Compass
|Built in Applications
|
Yes, Yes (Document viewer/editor, Video/photo editor, Voice memo/command/dial, Predictive text input SNS integration, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer/editor, Video/photo editor, Voice memo/command/dial, Predictive text input)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year, 1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen, Touchscreen (Capacitive Capacitive)
