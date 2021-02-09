G20
Nokia G20

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 5050 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The Nokia G20 sports a 6.5-inch v-Notch display with a HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) resolution, and 20:9 aspect ratio along with a brightness boost. The Nokia G20 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and comes with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage expandable up to 512GB. 

 

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Nokia G20 has a quad-rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel f/1.79 primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor with Fixed Focus.

 

The Nokia G20 is backed by a 5050mAh battery with 10W charging support. The smartphone runs on Android 11 out of the box with 2 years of guaranteed updates. Connectivity options include 4G, Wifi, USB-C port for charging, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0. Additional features include, Google Assistant key, and IPX2 rating.

Display

Type

LCD, HD+ ( V-Notch, 20:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB, 128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48-megapixel f/1.79 primary sensor with Auto Focus, 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor)
Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5050 mAh (with 10W charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

197 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio G35, IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 2G, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS ( NavIC)
USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (IPX2)
Sensors

Proximity, G- sensor, IR Sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Nokia launches Nokia X20, X10, G20, G10, C20 and C10 smartphones

Nokia has launched its newest range of smartphones globally consisting of the X, G and C series of phones.

