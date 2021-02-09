Description

The Nokia G20 sports a 6.5-inch v-Notch display with a HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) resolution, and 20:9 aspect ratio along with a brightness boost. The Nokia G20 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and comes with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage expandable up to 512GB.

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Nokia G20 has a quad-rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel f/1.79 primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor with Fixed Focus.

The Nokia G20 is backed by a 5050mAh battery with 10W charging support. The smartphone runs on Android 11 out of the box with 2 years of guaranteed updates. Connectivity options include 4G, Wifi, USB-C port for charging, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0. Additional features include, Google Assistant key, and IPX2 rating.