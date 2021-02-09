You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 5050 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Nokia G20 sports a 6.5-inch v-Notch display with a HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) resolution, and 20:9 aspect ratio along with a brightness boost. The Nokia G20 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and comes with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage expandable up to 512GB.
The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Nokia G20 has a quad-rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel f/1.79 primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor with Fixed Focus.
The Nokia G20 is backed by a 5050mAh battery with 10W charging support. The smartphone runs on Android 11 out of the box with 2 years of guaranteed updates. Connectivity options include 4G, Wifi, USB-C port for charging, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0. Additional features include, Google Assistant key, and IPX2 rating.
Display
|Type
|
LCD, HD+ ( V-Notch, 20:9 aspect ratio)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB, 128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48-megapixel f/1.79 primary sensor with Auto Focus, 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED FLash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5050 mAh (with 10W charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
197 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio G35, IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 2G, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS ( NavIC)
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.265)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (IPX2)
|Sensors
|
Proximity, G- sensor, IR Sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
