G10
Rumoured Specs

Nokia G10

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Nokia G10 will feature a massive 6.4-inch HD+ display. It will be powered by an octa-core chipset which will be coupled with 3GB RAM/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage with an option to expand via microSD.

The G10 will pack a quad-camera setup made with a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 5-megapixel ultrawide, and a 2MP macro. For the front, there will be a 16-megapixel selfie camera in the front for selfies, and a LED flash on the rear side.

The phone is said to run Android 11 out of the box and will reportedly pack a 4,000mAh battery which will also have support for 10W fast-charging. The G10 will also come with dual SIM support.

Display

Type

HD+ (a 19:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
Front Camera

16 MP

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (10W charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22)
Operating System

Android 11

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes

Internet

EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Nokia G10 spotted on Geekbench with Helio P22 SoC, 3GB RAM

Nokia G10 will pack a quad-camera setup made with a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 5-megapixel ultrawide, and a 2MP macro.

