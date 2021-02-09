You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Nokia G10 will feature a massive 6.4-inch HD+ display. It will be powered by an octa-core chipset which will be coupled with 3GB RAM/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage with an option to expand via microSD.
The G10 will pack a quad-camera setup made with a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 5-megapixel ultrawide, and a 2MP macro. For the front, there will be a 16-megapixel selfie camera in the front for selfies, and a LED flash on the rear side.
The phone is said to run Android 11 out of the box and will reportedly pack a 4,000mAh battery which will also have support for 10W fast-charging. The G10 will also come with dual SIM support.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (a 19:9 aspect ratio)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (10W charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22)
|Operating System
|
Android 11
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
Nokia News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement