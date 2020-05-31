C5 Endi
Nokia C5 Endi

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 64 GB

Description

Nokia C5 Endi is backed by a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels along with waterdrop notch and 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

 

The phone is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter. The phone comes with a 4,000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, AGPS, USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack.

Display

Type

HD+ (19:9 display)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

64 GB (microSD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 5MP + 2MP (Triple AI Cameras: 13-megapixel primary lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Led Flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (Li-ion)
Type

Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22 processor)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/3GP/WAV/MIDI/AMR-NB/AAC/AAC+)
Video Player

Yes (3GP/Flv/MP4/Mkv/Webm)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Proximity

Built in Applications

Yes

