You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 64 GB
Description
Nokia C5 Endi is backed by a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels along with waterdrop notch and 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.
The phone is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter. The phone comes with a 4,000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, AGPS, USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (19:9 display)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
64 GB (microSD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 5MP + 2MP (Triple AI Cameras: 13-megapixel primary lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Led Flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (Li-ion)
|Type
|
Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/3GP/WAV/MIDI/AMR-NB/AAC/AAC+)
|Video Player
|
Yes (3GP/Flv/MP4/Mkv/Webm)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Proximity
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement