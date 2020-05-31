Description

Nokia C5 Endi is backed by a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels along with waterdrop notch and 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

The phone is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter. The phone comes with a 4,000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, AGPS, USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack.