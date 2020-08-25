C3 2GB

Nokia C3 2GB

Price :

Rs. 7499

Product Features :

  • Launch : 25 August, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.6 GHz
  • Battery : 3000 mAh
  • Display : 5.99 inches
  • Resolution : 1440 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 8 MP
  • Expandable : 400GB

Description

The Nokia C3 is loaded with a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor along with IMG8322 GPU. The phone is loaded with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 400GB via microSD card slot. 

 

On the camera front, the Nokia C3 is loaded with an 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The comes with a physical fingerprint sensor located at the rear panel.

 

The Nokia C3 runs on Android 10 operating system and it comes with 3040mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and micro USB port. The phone measures 159.9 x 77 x 8.69 mm and weighs 184.5 grams.

Display

Type

HD+ (18:9 display)
Resolution

1440 x 720 pixels

Screen Size

5.99 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

16 GB

Expandable

400GB (microSD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

8 MP (with LED flash with f/2.2 aperture)
Front Camera

5 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Led Flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3000 mAh (Li-ion)
Type

Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159.9 x 77 x 8.69 mm

Weight

184 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.6 GHz (Unisoc SC9863A processor, IMG8322 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/3GP/WAV/MIDI/AMR-NB/AAC/AAC+)
Video Player

Yes (3GP/Flv/MP4/Mkv/Webm)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Ambient Light, Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Play Store, Gmail Go, Youtube Go, Google Go, Google Assistant Go, Maps Go, Files Go, Whatsapp, Facebook Lite)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

0 Comments

