Nokia C3
Price :
Rs. 8999
Product Features :
- Launch : 25 August, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 1.6 GHz
- Battery : 3000 mAh
- Display : 5.99 inches
- Resolution : 1440 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 400GB
Description
The Nokia C3 is loaded with a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor along with IMG8322 GPU. The phone is loaded with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 400GB via microSD card slot.
On the camera front, the Nokia C3 is loaded with an 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The comes with a physical fingerprint sensor located at the rear panel.
The Nokia C3 runs on Android 10 operating system and it comes with 3040mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and micro USB port. The phone measures 159.9 x 77 x 8.69 mm and weighs 184.5 grams.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (18:9 display)
|Resolution
|
1440 x 720 pixels
|Screen Size
|
5.99 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
400GB (microSD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
8 MP (with LED flash with f/2.2 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Led Flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
3000 mAh (Li-ion)
|Type
|
Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
159.9 x 77 x 8.69 mm
|Weight
|
184 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.6 GHz (Unisoc SC9863A processor, IMG8322 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/3GP/WAV/MIDI/AMR-NB/AAC/AAC+)
|Video Player
|
Yes (3GP/Flv/MP4/Mkv/Webm)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Play Store, Gmail Go, Youtube Go, Google Go, Google Assistant Go, Maps Go, Files Go, Whatsapp, Facebook Lite)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
