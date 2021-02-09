C20 Plus
Rumoured Specs

Nokia C20 Plus

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.6 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display :
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Nokia C20 Plus should be powered by the Octa-Core UNISOC SC9863 SoC, paired with up to 3 gigs of RAM and up to 32 gigs of storage along with storage expansion support up to 256GB via MicroSD card. 

 

For the cameras, you should get a dual camera setup and phone could be backed by a 5000mAh battery. The smartphone should run on Android 11 (Go Edition) out of the box. Connectivity options may include 4G, Wifi, Micro-USB port for charging, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. 

Display

Type

LCD, HD+

Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Memory

RAM

3 GB, 2 GB

Internal Memory

16 GB, 32 GB

Expandable

256 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

8MP + 2MP (Dual Camera)
Front Camera

5 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 5W charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.6 GHz (UNISOC SC9863 processor)
Operating System

Android 11 (Go Edition)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

LTE, EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS ( NavIC)
USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

G- sensor, Accelerometer, IR Sensor, Proximity

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Nokia C20 Plus appears on Geekbench

Nokia C20 Plus appears on Geekbench

The Nokia C20 Plus has made an appearance on Geekbench which suggests it could feature the same chip as the vanilla Nokia C20

