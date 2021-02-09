Description

The Nokia C20 Plus should be powered by the Octa-Core UNISOC SC9863 SoC, paired with up to 3 gigs of RAM and up to 32 gigs of storage along with storage expansion support up to 256GB via MicroSD card.

For the cameras, you should get a dual camera setup and phone could be backed by a 5000mAh battery. The smartphone should run on Android 11 (Go Edition) out of the box. Connectivity options may include 4G, Wifi, Micro-USB port for charging, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.