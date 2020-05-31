Description

The latest Nokia C2 Tennen 5.71-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1280 x 720 pixes and 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 processor along with 2GB of RAM. The Nokia C2 Tennen comes with up to 32GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 8-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The device is loaded with 3000mAh battery and both of them run on Android 10 operating system. On the connectivity front, both of them support supports WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, AGPS, USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack.