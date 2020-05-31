C2 Tava
Nokia C2 Tava

Description

The latest Nokia C2 Tava 5.71-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1280 x 720 pixes and 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 processor along with 2GB of RAM. The Nokia C2 Tava comes with up to 32GB of internal storage. 

 

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of  8-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The device is loaded with 3000mAh battery and both of them run on Android 10 operating system. On the connectivity front, both of them support supports WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, AGPS, USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack.

Display

Type

HD+ (18:9 display)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Screen Size

5.7 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

64 GB (microSD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

8MP + 2MP (with LED flash with f/2.2 aperture)
Front Camera

5 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Led Flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3000 mAh (Li-ion)
Type

Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio A22 processor)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/3GP/WAV/MIDI/AMR-NB/AAC/AAC+)
Video Player

Yes (3GP/Flv/MP4/Mkv/Webm)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Proximity, Ambient Light, Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Play Store, Gmail Go, Youtube Go, Google Go, Google Assistant Go, Maps Go, Files Go, Whatsapp, Facebook Lite)

