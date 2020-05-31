You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Quad Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 3000 mAh
- Display : 5.7 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 64 GB
Description
The latest Nokia C2 Tava 5.71-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1280 x 720 pixes and 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 processor along with 2GB of RAM. The Nokia C2 Tava comes with up to 32GB of internal storage.
On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 8-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The device is loaded with 3000mAh battery and both of them run on Android 10 operating system. On the connectivity front, both of them support supports WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, AGPS, USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (18:9 display)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels
|Screen Size
|
5.7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
64 GB (microSD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
8MP + 2MP (with LED flash with f/2.2 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Led Flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
3000 mAh (Li-ion)
|Type
|
Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio A22 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/3GP/WAV/MIDI/AMR-NB/AAC/AAC+)
|Video Player
|
Yes (3GP/Flv/MP4/Mkv/Webm)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Ambient Light, Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Play Store, Gmail Go, Youtube Go, Google Go, Google Assistant Go, Maps Go, Files Go, Whatsapp, Facebook Lite)
