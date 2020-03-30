You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Quad Core 1.4 GHz
- Battery : 2800 mAh
- Display : 5.7 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 1 GB
- Expandable : 64 GB
Description
The latest Nokia C2 Android Go Edition comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Unisoc processor along with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 64GB via microSD card.
The smartphone comes with a 5-megapixel autofocus rear camera with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it falls under Android Go Edition.
The phone is backed by a 2800mAh removable battery. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G, Bluetooth 4.2 WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, and micro USB port. The phone also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio along with dedicated Google Assistant button. It measures 154.8 x 75.59 x 8.85 mm and the weight is 161 grams.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (18:9 display)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels
|Screen Size
|
5.7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
1 GB
|Internal Memory
|
16 GB
|Expandable
|
64 GB (microSD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
5 MP (with LED flash with f/2.2 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Led Flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
2800 mAh (Li-ion)
|Type
|
Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
154.8 x 75.59 x 8.85 mm
|Weight
|
161 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 1.4 GHz (Unisoc)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie (Go edition))
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/3GP/WAV/MIDI/AMR-NB/AAC/AAC+)
|Video Player
|
Yes (3GP/Flv/MP4/Mkv/Webm)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Play Store, Gmail Go, Youtube Go, Google Go, Google Assistant Go, Maps Go, Files Go, Whatsapp, Facebook Lite)

