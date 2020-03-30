  • 23:52 Mar 16, 2020
C2
Nokia C2

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.4 GHz
  • Battery : 2800 mAh
  • Display : 5.7 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 1 GB
  • Camera : 5 MP
  • Expandable : 64 GB

Description

The latest Nokia C2 Android Go Edition comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Unisoc processor along with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 64GB via microSD card.

 
The smartphone comes with a 5-megapixel autofocus rear camera with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it falls under Android Go Edition.

The phone is backed by a 2800mAh removable battery. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G, Bluetooth 4.2 WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, and micro USB port. The phone also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio along with dedicated Google Assistant button. It measures 154.8 x 75.59 x 8.85 mm  and the weight is 161 grams.

Display

Type

HD+ (18:9 display)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Screen Size

5.7 inches

Memory

RAM

1 GB

Internal Memory

16 GB

Expandable

64 GB (microSD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

5 MP (with LED flash with f/2.2 aperture)
Front Camera

5 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Led Flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

2800 mAh (Li-ion)
Type

Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

154.8 x 75.59 x 8.85 mm

Weight

161 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.4 GHz (Unisoc)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie (Go edition))

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/3GP/WAV/MIDI/AMR-NB/AAC/AAC+)
Video Player

Yes (3GP/Flv/MP4/Mkv/Webm)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Play Store, Gmail Go, Youtube Go, Google Go, Google Assistant Go, Maps Go, Files Go, Whatsapp, Facebook Lite)
The Nokia C2 comes in Cyan and Black colours.

