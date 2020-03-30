Description

The latest Nokia C2 Android Go Edition comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Unisoc processor along with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 64GB via microSD card.





The smartphone comes with a 5-megapixel autofocus rear camera with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it falls under Android Go Edition.



The phone is backed by a 2800mAh removable battery. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G, Bluetooth 4.2 WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, and micro USB port. The phone also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio along with dedicated Google Assistant button. It measures 154.8 x 75.59 x 8.85 mm and the weight is 161 grams.