Description

The Nokia C10 sports a 6.5-inch v-Notch display with a HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 400-nits of peak brightness. The Nokia C10 is powered by the quad-core UNISOC SC7331e chip, paired with up to 2 gigs of RAM and up to 32 gigs of storage along with storage expansion support up to 256GB via MicroSD card.

The phone supports face unlock but don't have a fingerprint sensor. For the cameras, you get a single 5MP shooter on the back and a 5MP shooter on the front for selfies and video chats.

The Nokia C10 is backed by a 3000mAh battery with 5W charging support. The smartphone runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) out of the box with 2 years of guaranteed updates. Connectivity options include 4G, Wifi, Micro-USB port for charging, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.