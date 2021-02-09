You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Quad Core 1.3 GHz
- Battery : 3000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Nokia C10 sports a 6.5-inch v-Notch display with a HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 400-nits of peak brightness. The Nokia C10 is powered by the quad-core UNISOC SC7331e chip, paired with up to 2 gigs of RAM and up to 32 gigs of storage along with storage expansion support up to 256GB via MicroSD card.
The phone supports face unlock but don't have a fingerprint sensor. For the cameras, you get a single 5MP shooter on the back and a 5MP shooter on the front for selfies and video chats.
The Nokia C10 is backed by a 3000mAh battery with 5W charging support. The smartphone runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) out of the box with 2 years of guaranteed updates. Connectivity options include 4G, Wifi, Micro-USB port for charging, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Display
|Type
|
LCD, HD+ ( V-Notch, 20:9 aspect ratio)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB, 1 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB, 16 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
5 MP (Single Camera)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED FLash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
3000 mAh (with 5W charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
191 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 1.3 GHz (UNISOC SC7331e Processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (Go Edition)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS ( NavIC)
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Proximity, IR Sensor, Accelerometer, G- sensor
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
