C10
Nokia C10

Description

The Nokia C10 sports a 6.5-inch v-Notch display with a HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 400-nits of peak brightness. The Nokia C10 is powered by the quad-core UNISOC SC7331e chip, paired with up to 2 gigs of RAM and up to 32 gigs of storage along with storage expansion support up to 256GB via MicroSD card. 

 

The phone supports face unlock but don't have a fingerprint sensor. For the cameras, you get a single 5MP shooter on the back and a 5MP shooter on the front for selfies and video chats.

 

The Nokia C10 is backed by a 3000mAh battery with 5W charging support. The smartphone runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) out of the box with 2 years of guaranteed updates. Connectivity options include 4G, Wifi, Micro-USB port for charging, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. 

Display

Type

LCD, HD+ ( V-Notch, 20:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB, 1 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB, 16 GB

Expandable

256 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

5 MP (Single Camera)
Front Camera

5 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3000 mAh (with 5W charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

191 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.3 GHz (UNISOC SC7331e Processor)
Operating System

Android 11 (Go Edition)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS ( NavIC)
USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Proximity, IR Sensor, Accelerometer, G- sensor

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

