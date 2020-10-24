You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Quad Core 1.4 GHz
- Battery : 2500 mAh
- Display : 5.45 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 1 GB
- Expandable : 128 GB
Description
The Nokia C1 Plus features a polycarbonate body and is loaded with a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core processor. The phone is loaded with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot.
On the camera front, the Nokia C1 Plus is loaded with a 5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. For the front, there is same 5-megapixel shooter with LED flash. The front camera also supports facial recognition.
The Nokia C1 Plus runs on Android 10 operating system and it comes with 2500mAh removable battery. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and micro USB port. The phone measures 149.1 × 71.2 × 8.75 mm and weighs 146 grams.
Display
|Type
|
HD+
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels
|Screen Size
|
5.45 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
1 GB
|Internal Memory
|
16 GB
|Expandable
|
128 GB (microSD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
5 MP (with LED flash)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP (with LED flash)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
2500 mAh (Li-ion)
|Type
|
Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
146 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 1.4 GHz
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Android 10)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/3GP/WAV/MIDI/AMR-NB/AAC/AAC+)
|Video Player
|
Yes (3GP/Flv/MP4/Mkv/Webm)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Play Store, Gmail Go, Youtube Go, Google Go, Google Assistant Go, Maps Go, Files Go, Whatsapp, Facebook Lite)
