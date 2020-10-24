C1 Plus
Nokia C1 Plus

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.4 GHz
  • Battery : 2500 mAh
  • Display : 5.45 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 1 GB
  • Camera : 5 MP
  • Expandable : 128 GB

Description

The Nokia C1 Plus features a polycarbonate body and is loaded with a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core processor. The phone is loaded with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot.

 

On the camera front, the Nokia C1 Plus is loaded with a 5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. For the front, there is same 5-megapixel shooter with LED flash. The front camera also supports facial recognition.

 

The Nokia C1 Plus runs on Android 10 operating system and it comes with 2500mAh removable battery. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and micro USB port. The phone measures 149.1 × 71.2 × 8.75 mm and weighs 146 grams.

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Screen Size

5.45 inches

Memory

RAM

1 GB

Internal Memory

16 GB

Expandable

128 GB (microSD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

5 MP (with LED flash)
Front Camera

5 MP (with LED flash)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

2500 mAh (Li-ion)
Type

Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

146 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.4 GHz

Operating System

Android 10 (Android 10)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/3GP/WAV/MIDI/AMR-NB/AAC/AAC+)
Video Player

Yes (3GP/Flv/MP4/Mkv/Webm)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Play Store, Gmail Go, Youtube Go, Google Go, Google Assistant Go, Maps Go, Files Go, Whatsapp, Facebook Lite)
Nokia C1 Plus features a polycarbonate body and is loaded with a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels.

