Description

Nokia C01 Plus features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863a processor. The phone is loaded with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the Nokia C01 Plus is loaded with a 5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. For the front, there is the same 5-megapixel shooter with LED flash. This handset does not have a fingerprint scanner.

The Nokia C01 Plus runs on Android 11 (Go edition) operating system. It comes with 3000mAh removable battery that supports 5W charging. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and micro USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.