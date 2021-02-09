C01 Plus
Coming Soon

Nokia C01 Plus

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 3000 mAh
  • Display : 5.45 inches
  • Resolution : 1440 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 1 GB
  • Camera : 5 MP
  • Expandable : 128 GB

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 3000 mAh
  • Display : 5.45 inches
  • Resolution : 1440 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 1 GB
  • Expandable : 128 GB

Description

Nokia C01 Plus features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863a processor. The phone is loaded with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot.

 

On the camera front, the Nokia C01 Plus is loaded with a 5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. For the front, there is the same 5-megapixel shooter with LED flash. This handset does not have a fingerprint scanner.

 

The Nokia C01 Plus runs on Android 11 (Go edition) operating system. It comes with 3000mAh removable battery that supports 5W charging. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and micro USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Display

Type

HD+ (18:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

1440 x 720 pixels

Screen Size

5.45 inches

Memory

RAM

1 GB

Internal Memory

16 GB

Expandable

128 GB (microSD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

5 MP (with LED flash)
Front Camera

5 MP (with LED flash)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3000 mAh (Li-ion)
Type

Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

157 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz

Operating System

Android 11 (Go edition)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/3GP/WAV/MIDI/AMR-NB/AAC/AAC+)
Video Player

Yes (3GP/Flv/MP4/Mkv/Webm)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Play Store, Gmail Go, Youtube Go, Google Go, Google Assistant Go, Maps Go, Files Go, Whatsapp, Facebook Lite)

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Nokia Image gallery

Latest Nokia Mobiles

Nokia Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies