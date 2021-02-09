You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 3000 mAh
- Display : 5.45 inches
- Resolution : 1440 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 1 GB
- Expandable : 128 GB
Description
Nokia C01 Plus features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863a processor. The phone is loaded with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot.
On the camera front, the Nokia C01 Plus is loaded with a 5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. For the front, there is the same 5-megapixel shooter with LED flash. This handset does not have a fingerprint scanner.
The Nokia C01 Plus runs on Android 11 (Go edition) operating system. It comes with 3000mAh removable battery that supports 5W charging. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and micro USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (18:9 aspect ratio)
|Resolution
|
1440 x 720 pixels
|Screen Size
|
5.45 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
1 GB
|Internal Memory
|
16 GB
|Expandable
|
128 GB (microSD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
5 MP (with LED flash)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP (with LED flash)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
3000 mAh (Li-ion)
|Type
|
Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
157 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (Go edition)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/3GP/WAV/MIDI/AMR-NB/AAC/AAC+)
|Video Player
|
Yes (3GP/Flv/MP4/Mkv/Webm)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Play Store, Gmail Go, Youtube Go, Google Go, Google Assistant Go, Maps Go, Files Go, Whatsapp, Facebook Lite)
