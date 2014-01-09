You might like this
Nokia Asha 503
Product Features :
- Launch : 09 January, 2014
- Operating System :Asha OS 1.2
- Processor :
- Battery : 1200 mAh
- Display : 3 inches
- Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
- RAM : 64 MB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
This phone has capacitive touchscreen of 3 inches which has a resolution of 240 x 320 pixels.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (256K colors)
|Resolution
|
240 x 320 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
133 ppi
|Screen Size
|
3 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
64 MB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (Card slot: microSD, 4 GB included)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
5 MP (2592x1944 pixels, Digital Zoom)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (QVGA@15fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
1200 mAh (Li-ion (BL-4U))
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
12 hrs
|Standby Time
|
840 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
102.6 x 60.6 x 12.7 mm (4.04 x 2.39 x 0.5 in)
|Weight
|
110.2 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Asha OS 1.2
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 900 / 2100)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
3.0 (with A2DP)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE (Up to 85.6 kbps )
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Single (Micro-SIM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (Stereo FM radio)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, AAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4, H.263)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Facebook, Gmail, Google Maps, Google Search, Twitter, YouTube (upload))
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch up to 2 fingers, Corning Gorilla Glass)
