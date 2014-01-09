Asha 503

Nokia Asha 503

Price :

Rs. 7399

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 09 January, 2014
  • Operating System : Asha OS 1.2
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1200 mAh
  • Display : 3 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM : 64 MB
  • Camera : 5 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Rs. 7399

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 09 January, 2014
  • Operating System :Asha OS 1.2
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1200 mAh
  • Display : 3 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM : 64 MB
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

This phone has capacitive touchscreen of 3 inches which has a resolution of 240 x 320 pixels.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (256K colors)
Resolution

240 x 320 pixels

Pixel Density

133 ppi

Screen Size

3 inches

Memory

RAM

64 MB

Expandable

32 GB (Card slot: microSD, 4 GB included)

Camera

Rear Camera

5 MP (2592x1944 pixels, Digital Zoom)
Front Camera

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (QVGA@15fps)

Battery

Capacity

1200 mAh (Li-ion (BL-4U))
Type

Removable

Talktime

12 hrs

Standby Time

840 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

102.6 x 60.6 x 12.7 mm (4.04 x 2.39 x 0.5 in)
Weight

110.2 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Asha OS 1.2

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 900 / 2100)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

3.0 (with A2DP)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE (Up to 85.6 kbps )
GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Single (Micro-SIM)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (Stereo FM radio)
Media Player

Yes (MP3, AAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4, H.263)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity

Built in Applications

Yes (Facebook, Gmail, Google Maps, Google Search, Twitter, YouTube (upload))
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch up to 2 fingers, Corning Gorilla Glass)

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Nokia Image gallery

Latest Nokia Mobiles

Nokia Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies