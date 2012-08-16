You might like this
Nokia Asha 311
Rs. 5999
Rs. 5999
Product Features :
- Launch : 16 August, 2012
- Operating System :Asha OS S40
- Processor : Single Core 1 GHz
- Battery : 1110 mAh
- Display : 3 inches
- Resolution : 240 x 400 pixels
- RAM : 128 MB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
A 3G enabled touchscreen smartphone with 3.15 MP camera, FM radio, music player, bluetooth, GPRS/Wi-Fi connectivity & JAVA support.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (WQVGA, 65K colors)
|Resolution
|
240 x 400 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
155 ppi
|Screen Size
|
3 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
128 MB
|Internal Memory
|
140 MB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (Card Slot: microSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
3.15 MP (2048x1536 pixels, Fixed Focus, 4x Digital Zoom, Exposure compensation, White balance presets, Capture modes, Colour tone modes, White balance modes)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes (640x480 (VGA) (25 fps))
Battery
|Capacity
|
1110 mAh (Li-Ion (BL-4U))
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
14 hrs
|Standby Time
|
696 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
106 x 52 x 12.9 mm (64 cc (4.17 x 2.05 x 0.51 in))
|Weight
|
95 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Single Core 1 GHz
|Operating System
|
Asha OS S40
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
2.1 (with EDR)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Micro (2.0, USB On-the-go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Single (Mini-SIM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (Stereo FM Radio with Recording)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, AAC, AAC+, WMA, WAV, M4A (Apple lossless), MP4, AMR, MIDI)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MPEG4, H.263, H.264, WMV, AVI, 3GPP)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Talk, Yahoo!, Twitter, Facebook chat, MySpace, Windows Live Messenger)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive, Corning Gorilla Glass)
