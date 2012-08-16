  • 14:11 Jan 25, 2020
Asha 311

Nokia Asha 311

Price :

Rs. 5999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 16 August, 2012
  • Operating System : Asha OS S40
  • Processor : Single Core 1 GHz
  • Battery : 1110 mAh
  • Display : 3 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 400 pixels
  • RAM : 128 MB
  • Camera : 3.15 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

A 3G enabled touchscreen smartphone with 3.15 MP camera, FM radio, music player, bluetooth, GPRS/Wi-Fi connectivity & JAVA support.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (WQVGA, 65K colors)
Resolution

240 x 400 pixels

Pixel Density

155 ppi

Screen Size

3 inches

Memory

RAM

128 MB

Internal Memory

140 MB

Expandable

32 GB (Card Slot: microSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

3.15 MP (2048x1536 pixels, Fixed Focus, 4x Digital Zoom, Exposure compensation, White balance presets, Capture modes, Colour tone modes, White balance modes)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes (640x480 (VGA) (25 fps))

Battery

Capacity

1110 mAh (Li-Ion (BL-4U))
Type

Removable

Talktime

14 hrs

Standby Time

696 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

106 x 52 x 12.9 mm (64 cc (4.17 x 2.05 x 0.51 in))
Weight

95 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Single Core 1 GHz

Operating System

Asha OS S40

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

2.1 (with EDR)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

No

USB

Micro (2.0, USB On-the-go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Single (Mini-SIM)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (Stereo FM Radio with Recording)
Media Player

Yes (MP3, AAC, AAC+, WMA, WAV, M4A (Apple lossless), MP4, AMR, MIDI)
Video Player

Yes (MPEG4, H.263, H.264, WMV, AVI, 3GPP)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Talk, Yahoo!, Twitter, Facebook chat, MySpace, Windows Live Messenger)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive, Corning Gorilla Glass)

