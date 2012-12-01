  • 23:23 Dec 18, 2019
Asha 309

Nokia Asha 309

Price :

Rs. 4499

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 December, 2012
  • Operating System : Asha OS S40
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1110 mAh
  • Display : 3 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 400 pixels
  • RAM : 64 MB
  • Camera : 2 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Rs. 4499

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 December, 2012
  • Operating System :Asha OS S40
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1110 mAh
  • Display : 3 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 400 pixels
  • RAM : 64 MB
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

A touchscreen phone with 2 MP camera, bluetooth, music player, GPRS connectivity & JAVA support.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (65K colors)
Resolution

240 x 400 pixels

Pixel Density

155 ppi

Screen Size

3 inches

Memory

RAM

64 MB

Internal Memory

20 MB

Expandable

32 GB (microSD, 2 GB card included)

Camera

Rear Camera

2 MP (1600x1200 pixels)
Front Camera

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes (176x144@10fps)

Battery

Capacity

1110 mAh (Li-Ion (BL-4U))
Type

Removable

Talktime

6 hrs

Standby Time

650 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

109.9 x 54 x 13.2 mm

Weight

102 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Asha OS S40

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 )
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

3.0 (with A2DP)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE (Up to 85.6 kbps Up to 236.8 kbps)
GPS

No

USB

Micro (2.0)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Single (Mini-SIM)

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (Stereo FM radio with RDS, FM recording)
Media Player

Yes (MF, ASF, WAV, MXMF, MP4, AAC, AMR)
Video Player

Yes (MP4, H.264, H.263, WMV)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes (Facebook, YouTube (upload), MySpace, Twitter)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive)

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Nokia Image gallery

Latest Nokia Mobiles

Nokia Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies