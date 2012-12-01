You might like this
Nokia Asha 309
Price :
Rs. 4499
|
Rs. 4499
|Buy Now
Product Features :
- Launch : 01 December, 2012
- Operating System :Asha OS S40
- Processor :
- Battery : 1110 mAh
- Display : 3 inches
- Resolution : 240 x 400 pixels
- RAM : 64 MB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
A touchscreen phone with 2 MP camera, bluetooth, music player, GPRS connectivity & JAVA support.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (65K colors)
|Resolution
|
240 x 400 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
155 ppi
|Screen Size
|
3 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
64 MB
|Internal Memory
|
20 MB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (microSD, 2 GB card included)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
2 MP (1600x1200 pixels)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes (176x144@10fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
1110 mAh (Li-Ion (BL-4U))
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
6 hrs
|Standby Time
|
650 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
109.9 x 54 x 13.2 mm
|Weight
|
102 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Asha OS S40
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 )
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
3.0 (with A2DP)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE (Up to 85.6 kbps Up to 236.8 kbps)
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Single (Mini-SIM)
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (Stereo FM radio with RDS, FM recording)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MF, ASF, WAV, MXMF, MP4, AAC, AMR)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4, H.264, H.263, WMV)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Facebook, YouTube (upload), MySpace, Twitter)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive)
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement