Asha 308

Nokia Asha 308

Price :

Rs. 5999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 07 December, 2012
  • Operating System : Asha OS S40
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1100 mAh
  • Display : 3 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 400 pixels
  • RAM : 64 MB
  • Camera : 2 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Rs. 5999

Description

A dual sim touchscreen phone with 2 MP camera, bluetooth, music player, GPRS connectivity & JAVA support.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (65K colors, Scratch-resistant glass)
Resolution

240 x 400 pixels

Pixel Density

155 ppi

Screen Size

3 inches

Memory

RAM

64 MB

Internal Memory

20 MB

Expandable

32 GB (microSD card slot, 2 GB included)

Camera

Rear Camera

2 MP (1600x1200 pixels, Exposure compensation, White balance presets, Digital zoom, Effects, Self-timer)
Front Camera

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes (176x144@13fps)

Battery

Capacity

1100 mAh (Li-ion Battery (BL-4U))
Type

Removable

Talktime

17 hrs

Standby Time

600 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

109.9 x 54 x 13.2 mm

Weight

104 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Asha OS S40 (Swipe UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900 / 1800 - SIM 1 & SIM 2, GSM 850 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

3.0 (with A2DP)
WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS, EDGE (Up to 85.6 kbps Up to 236.8 kbps)
GPS

No

USB

Micro (2.0)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Mini-SIM, dual stand-by)

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (Stereo FM radio with RDS, FM recording)
Media Player

Yes (MP3, WAV, WMA, AAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4, H.264, H.263, WMV)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes (Organizer, Voice memo, Predictive text input)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive)

