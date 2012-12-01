You might like this
Nokia Asha 205
Product Features :
- Launch : 01 December, 2012
- Operating System :Asha OS S40
- Processor :
- Battery : 1020 mAh
- Display : 2.4 inches
- Resolution : 320 x 240 pixels
- RAM : 16 MB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
A phone with VGA camera, bluetooth, GPRS connectivity & JAVA support.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (QVGA, 65K colors)
|Resolution
|
320 x 240 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
167 ppi
|Screen Size
|
2.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
16 MB
|Internal Memory
|
64 MB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (Card Slot: microSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
VGA (0.3 MP, 640x480 pixels, 4x Digital Zoom, Colour tone modes, Light sensitivity modes, Capture modes, White balance modes, Photos View)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes (QCIF@10fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
1020 mAh (Li-Ion (BL-5C))
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
11 hrs
|Standby Time
|
608 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
112.8 x 61.1 x 13 mm (4.44 x 2.41 x 0.51 in)
|Weight
|
94 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Asha OS S40
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 850 / 1900)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
2.1 (with EDR)
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE (Up to 85.6 kbps Up to 236.8 kbps)
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Micro (2.0, USB On-the-go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual ((GSM+GSM), Dual Standby)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (Stereo FM Radio with Recording, FM Radio with RDS)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, WAV, WMA, AAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4, H.263, WMV)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Facebook, Hotmail, Yahoo! Mail, Gmail, Nokia Mail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Qwerty
