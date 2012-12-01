  • 14:10 Jan 25, 2020
Asha 205

Nokia Asha 205

Rs. 3709

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 December, 2012
  • Operating System : Asha OS S40
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1020 mAh
  • Display : 2.4 inches
  • Resolution : 320 x 240 pixels
  • RAM : 16 MB
  • Camera : VGA
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

A phone with VGA camera, bluetooth, GPRS connectivity & JAVA support.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (QVGA, 65K colors)
Resolution

320 x 240 pixels

Pixel Density

167 ppi

Screen Size

2.4 inches

Memory

RAM

16 MB

Internal Memory

64 MB

Expandable

32 GB (Card Slot: microSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

VGA (0.3 MP, 640x480 pixels, 4x Digital Zoom, Colour tone modes, Light sensitivity modes, Capture modes, White balance modes, Photos View)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes (QCIF@10fps)

Battery

Capacity

1020 mAh (Li-Ion (BL-5C))
Type

Removable

Talktime

11 hrs

Standby Time

608 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

112.8 x 61.1 x 13 mm (4.44 x 2.41 x 0.51 in)
Weight

94 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Asha OS S40

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 850 / 1900)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

2.1 (with EDR)
WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS, EDGE (Up to 85.6 kbps Up to 236.8 kbps)
GPS

No

USB

Micro (2.0, USB On-the-go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual ((GSM+GSM), Dual Standby)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (Stereo FM Radio with Recording, FM Radio with RDS)
Media Player

Yes (MP3, WAV, WMA, AAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4, H.263, WMV)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Facebook, Hotmail, Yahoo! Mail, Gmail, Nokia Mail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Qwerty

