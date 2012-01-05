You might like this
Nokia Asha 200

Product Features :
- Launch : 05 January, 2012
- Operating System :Asha OS S40
- Processor :
- Battery : 1430 mAh
- Display : 2.4 inches
- Resolution : 320 x 240 pixels
- RAM : 32 MB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
A QWERTY keypad phone with 2 MP camera, FM radio, music player, bluetooth, GPRS connectivity & JAVA support.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD
|Resolution
|
320 x 240 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
167 ppi
|Screen Size
|
2.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
32 MB (64 MB ROM)
|Internal Memory
|
10 MB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (Card Slot: microSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
2 MP (1600x1200 pixels, 4x Digital Zoom, Self-timer, Still image Editor, Full screen viewfinder)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes (176x144@10fps, 4x Video Zoom)
Battery
|Capacity
|
1430 mAh (Li-Ion (BL-5J))
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
7 hrs
|Standby Time
|
552 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
115.4 x 61.1 x 14 mm (4.54 x 2.41 x 0.55 in)
|Weight
|
105 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Asha OS S40
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900 / 1800)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
2.1 (with EDR)
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE (Class 12, 32 - 48 kbps Class 12)
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Mini-SIM, dual stand-by)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (Stereo FM radio with RDS, FM recording)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, AAC, AAC+, WMA, WAV, MP4, AMR, MIDI)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MPEG4, H.263, H.264, WMV, 3GPP)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Organizer, Voice memo, Predictive text input, Google Talk, MySpace, Windows Live Messenger, Nokia Chat)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Qwerty (QVGA LCD Transmissive)
