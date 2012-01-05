  • 14:10 Jan 25, 2020
Asha 200

Nokia Asha 200

Rs. 5299

Product Features :

  • Launch : 05 January, 2012
  • Operating System : Asha OS S40
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1430 mAh
  • Display : 2.4 inches
  • Resolution : 320 x 240 pixels
  • RAM : 32 MB
  • Camera : 2 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

A QWERTY keypad phone with 2 MP camera, FM radio, music player, bluetooth, GPRS connectivity & JAVA support.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD

Resolution

320 x 240 pixels

Pixel Density

167 ppi

Screen Size

2.4 inches

Memory

RAM

32 MB (64 MB ROM)
Internal Memory

10 MB

Expandable

32 GB (Card Slot: microSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

2 MP (1600x1200 pixels, 4x Digital Zoom, Self-timer, Still image Editor, Full screen viewfinder)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes (176x144@10fps, 4x Video Zoom)

Battery

Capacity

1430 mAh (Li-Ion (BL-5J))
Type

Removable

Talktime

7 hrs

Standby Time

552 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

115.4 x 61.1 x 14 mm (4.54 x 2.41 x 0.55 in)
Weight

105 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Asha OS S40

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900 / 1800)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

2.1 (with EDR)
WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS, EDGE (Class 12, 32 - 48 kbps Class 12)
GPS

No

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Mini-SIM, dual stand-by)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (Stereo FM radio with RDS, FM recording)
Media Player

Yes (MP3, AAC, AAC+, WMA, WAV, MP4, AMR, MIDI)
Video Player

Yes (MPEG4, H.263, H.264, WMV, 3GPP)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Organizer, Voice memo, Predictive text input, Google Talk, MySpace, Windows Live Messenger, Nokia Chat)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Qwerty (QVGA LCD Transmissive)

