  • 13:51 Feb 23, 2020
9 Pureview

Nokia 9 Pureview

Price :

Rs. 34999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 10 July, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 3320 mAh
  • Display : 5.99 inches
  • Resolution : 2880 x 1440 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 12MP + 12MP + 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
  • Expandable : No

Rs. 34999

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 10 July, 2019
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 3320 mAh
  • Display : 5.99 inches
  • Resolution : 2880 x 1440 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Expandable : No

Description

The Nokia 9 PureView features a 5.99-inch edge-to-edge QHD PureDisplay screen with 2K resolution and HDR 10 capability. The phone has five rear cameras housed in a circular arrangement and that the sensors will be provided by Zeiss optics.

Display

Type

Quad HD (pOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2880 x 1440 pixels

Pixel Density

538 ppi

Screen Size

5.99 inches (79.7% screen-to-body ratio)

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

12MP + 12MP + 12MP + 12MP + 12MP (12MP Penta Camera (2 x RBG, 3 x mono) rear cameras with f/1.82 aperture, Zeiss optics, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama)
Front Camera

20 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Dual tone LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

3320 mAh (with fast charging, Wireless Charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

155 x 75 x 7.9 mm

Weight

172 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, Android One)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (3.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Video Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (Fingerprint (under display) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
Water Proof

No

Nokia 9 PureView receives Android 10 update

Nokia 9 PureView receives Android 10 update

After this, Nokia 7.1 will get the Android 10 update in Q4 2019.

Nokia 9 PureView spotted on Geekbench running Android 10

Nokia 9 PureView spotted on Geekbench running Android 10

The latest spotting of the Nokia 9 PureView on Geekbench means an update to Android 10 operating system is nearing its release.

Nokia 9 Pureview update in India brings September Android Security Patch

Nokia 9 Pureview update in India brings September Android Security Patch

Nokia 9 PureView was launched at 49,999 and the phone recently received a price cut.

Nokia 9 PureView price slashed in India

Nokia 9 PureView price slashed in India

Nokia 9 PureView is still available for purchase at its launch price for Rs 49,999 on the company's official website as well as on Flipkart.

Google confirms Android Q is now Android 10, bails out on desserts

Google confirms Android Q is now Android 10, bails out on desserts

Android Product Management VP, Sameer Samat confirmed that the next version of Android will be called Android 10. The company also announced that it is updating the Android logo and colour with “a more modern, accessible look” including the Android robot and changing the brand text from Green to Black.

Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7 Plus receive new updates

Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7 Plus receive new updates

With the latest firmware, the Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia7.1 and Nokia 8.1 feature Google’s latest August 2019 Android security patches. Nokia 9 PureView users update comes with UI enhancements, improved system stability and only July 2019 Android security.

Nokia 9 PureView now available via offline stores in India

Nokia 9 PureView now available via offline stores in India

Nokia 9 PureView is available in offline channels as well.

Nokia 9 PureView to launch in India on July 10 for Rs 49,999

Nokia 9 PureView to launch in India on July 10 for Rs 49,999

Nokia 9 Pureview will be available in Midnight Blue colour option on Nokia.com/phones, Flipkart and from 17th July 2019 across top mobile retail outlets in India for Rs 49,999.

Nokia 9 PureView India launch teased by HMD Global

Nokia 9 PureView India launch teased by HMD Global

Nokia 9 PureView is the world’s first smartphone to feature five cameras at the rear.

HMD Global schedules an event on June 6 in India, Nokia 9 PureView expected

HMD Global schedules an event on June 6 in India, Nokia 9 PureView expected

The USP of the Nokia 9 PureView is its penta camera setup.

Nokia 9 PureView to launch in India soon

Nokia 9 PureView to launch in India soon

Nokia 9 PureView might be priced around Rs 46,999 in India.

Nokia 9 PureView expected to launch in India by April end

Nokia 9 PureView expected to launch in India by April end

Nokia 9 PureView is the world’s first smartphone to feature five cameras at the rear

Nokia 9 PureView India launch will be soon, teases company

Nokia 9 PureView India launch will be soon, teases company

Nokia 9 PureView is the world’s first smartphone to feature five cameras at the rear.

Nokia 9 PureView receives its first software update

Nokia 9 PureView receives its first software update

The software update is around 282MB in size and it brings software update to Android Pie 9 V4.19A.

Who's LIGHT powers Nokia PureViews's 5 Camera setup?

Who's LIGHT powers Nokia PureViews's 5 Camera setup?

Light was the first company to chip in to multiple-camera photography. Since then, several smartphone manufacturers have developed their dual and triple camera smartphones. But what does Light offer for future smartphones with four or more cameras and how will it change smartphone cameragraphy with Nokia, Xiaomi and Sony?

Nokia 9 PureView official renders leaked ahead of MWC 2019 launch

Nokia 9 PureView official renders leaked ahead of MWC 2019 launch

It seems that the Nokia 9 PureView could feature a stainless steel frame, which should make it durable in nature.

Nokia 9 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 845 and 6GB RAM

Nokia 9 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 845 and 6GB RAM

The Nokia 9 PureView with its penta-lens setup is one of HMD Global’s most anticipated Nokia-branded devices.

Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 1 Plus key details revealed by FCC ahead of MWC 2019

Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 1 Plus key details revealed by FCC ahead of MWC 2019

Nokia 9 PureView will be able to shoot 64-megapixel resolution images.

Nokia 9 PureView key specs revealed via Android Enterprise listing

Nokia 9 PureView key specs revealed via Android Enterprise listing

The Nokia 9 PureView with its penta-lens setup is one of HMD Global’s most anticipated Nokia-branded devices.

Nokia 9 PureView live images leaked ahead of launch on February 24

Nokia 9 PureView live images leaked ahead of launch on February 24

At the back of the Nokia 9 PureView, there are five camera sensors along with an LED flash and a separate depth sensor in a circular design.

Nokia 9 PureView to come with 18W fast charger

Nokia 9 PureView to come with 18W fast charger

The charger has an output rating of 9V and 2A, 12V and 1.5A, and 5V and 3A.

HMD Global schedules MWC event on February 24, Nokia 9 PureView expected

HMD Global schedules MWC event on February 24, Nokia 9 PureView expected

Along with Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 6.2 and one or two more low-end smartphones are also expected at the event.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Nokia Image gallery

Latest Nokia Mobiles

Nokia Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 AirPods Alternatives

Top 5 AirPods Alternatives

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies