You might like this
Nokia 9 Pureview
Price :
Rs. 34999
|
Rs. 34999
|Buy Now
Product Features :
- Launch : 10 July, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 3320 mAh
- Display : 5.99 inches
- Resolution : 2880 x 1440 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
The Nokia 9 PureView features a 5.99-inch edge-to-edge QHD PureDisplay screen with 2K resolution and HDR 10 capability. The phone has five rear cameras housed in a circular arrangement and that the sensors will be provided by Zeiss optics.
Display
|Type
|
Quad HD (pOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
|Resolution
|
2880 x 1440 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
538 ppi
|Screen Size
|
5.99 inches (79.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
12MP + 12MP + 12MP + 12MP + 12MP (12MP Penta Camera (2 x RBG, 3 x mono) rear cameras with f/1.82 aperture, Zeiss optics, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama)
|Front Camera
|
20 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual tone LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
3320 mAh (with fast charging, Wireless Charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
155 x 75 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|
172 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, Android One)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (3.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (Fingerprint (under display) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
|Water Proof
|
No
Nokia News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement