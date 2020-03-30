  • 13:40 Mar 20, 2020
8.3 5G
Coming Soon

Nokia 8.3 5G

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.8 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 12MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

Nokia 8.3 5G is loaded with a 6.81-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. It is backed by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. 

 

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with Zeiss optics. The camera comes with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front is loaded with a 24-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. 

 

The Nokia 8.3 5G is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and it runs on Android 10 operating system. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 171.90 x 78.56 x 8.99 mm and weighs 220 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.8 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 12MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad AI Camera: 64-megapixel primary lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.)
Front Camera

24 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (18W fast charging support, Qualcomm Quick Charge support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

220 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G processor, Adreno 620 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Nokia 8.3 5G with 64MP quad rear cameras, Nokia 5.3 announced

Nokia 8.3 5G with 64MP quad rear cameras, Nokia 5.3 announced

The Nokia 8.3 5G is available in Polar Night colour option, while the Nokia 5.3 is available in Cyan, Sand and Charcoal colour options.

HMD Global schedules an event on March 19 in London

HMD Global schedules an event on March 19 in London

The company is expected to launch Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, Nokia 1.3 and an Original series feature phone during the launch event.

HMD Global schedules an event on February 23, Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2 and more expected

HMD Global schedules an event on February 23, Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2 and more expected

The company has started media invite for the launch where it is expected to launch its next-generation of Nokia smartphones.

HMD Global schedules event on December 5, Nokia 8.2, Nokia 2.3 expected

HMD Global schedules event on December 5, Nokia 8.2, Nokia 2.3 expected

Nokia 8.2 will be the successor of the Nokia 8.1 which was launched in India last year.

Nokia 8.2 with pop-up selfie camera to launch in year end, Nokia 5.2 also in works

Nokia 8.2 with pop-up selfie camera to launch in year end, Nokia 5.2 also in works

HMD Global is also working on Nokia 5.2 which might also launch by the end of this year.

HMD Global working on Nokia 8.2 with 32MP pop-up front camera

HMD Global working on Nokia 8.2 with 32MP pop-up front camera

HMD is gearing up to release the Nokia 8.2 and the device will come with a pop-up selfie camera for the first time on a Nokia smartphone. The Nokia 8.2 is tipped to come with the yet-to-be-announced Android Q out of the box, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. There will be a 32MP pop-up front camera at the top for selfies.

