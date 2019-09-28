You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery :
- Display :
- Resolution :
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
HMD Global is in the works to launch the Nokia 8.2 soon. The successor to the Nokia 8.1 will be positioned on the higher spectrum of mid-range smartphones, meaning it will run on a Snapdragon 700-series chipset. The device is expected to be the first Nokia phone to come with a pop-up selfie camera.
The Nokia 8.2 is tipped to come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It will be one of the first few phones to run on Android Q out of the box. The pop-up selfie camera at the top of the Nokia 8.2 is expected to be a 32MP sensor which could be Samsung’s GD1 image sensor with Quad-Bayer pixel-binning technology.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Front Camera
|
32MP (32MP pop-up selfie camera, Quad-Bayer pixel-binning technology)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, Adreno GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Q)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Nokia News
