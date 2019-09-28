  • 17:49 Jan 29, 2020
8.2 5G
Rumoured Specs

Nokia 8.2 5G

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery :
  • Display :
  • Resolution :
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera :
  • Expandable : No

Description

HMD Global is in the works to launch the Nokia 8.2 soon. The successor to the Nokia 8.1 will be positioned on the higher spectrum of mid-range smartphones, meaning it will run on a Snapdragon 700-series chipset. The device is expected to be the first Nokia phone to come with a pop-up selfie camera.

 

The Nokia 8.2 is tipped to come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It will be one of the first few phones to run on Android Q out of the box. The pop-up selfie camera at the top of the Nokia 8.2 is expected to be a 32MP sensor which could be Samsung’s GD1 image sensor with Quad-Bayer pixel-binning technology. 

Display

Type

Full HD+

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Front Camera

32MP (32MP pop-up selfie camera, Quad-Bayer pixel-binning technology)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, Adreno GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (Q)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

HMD Global schedules event on December 5, Nokia 8.2, Nokia 2.3 expected

Nokia 8.2 will be the successor of the Nokia 8.1 which was launched in India last year.

Nokia 8.2 with pop-up selfie camera to launch in year end, Nokia 5.2 also in works

HMD Global is also working on Nokia 5.2 which might also launch by the end of this year.

HMD Global working on Nokia 8.2 with 32MP pop-up front camera

HMD is gearing up to release the Nokia 8.2 and the device will come with a pop-up selfie camera for the first time on a Nokia smartphone. The Nokia 8.2 is tipped to come with the yet-to-be-announced Android Q out of the box, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. There will be a 32MP pop-up front camera at the top for selfies.

